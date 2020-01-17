Charlotte Flair Says It’s Not A Negative If WWE Evolution Never Happens Again

WWE held an all-female occasion on October 28th, 2018, on the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Evolution was a historic night time for WWE, however the firm didn’t follow-through with one other occasion in 2019.

Whereas talking to Cultaholic, Charlotte Aptitude mentioned Evolution and the potential of WWE not holding one other all-female occasion. That will be nice for Aptitude as a result of she would quite wrestle one of the best match on a card with males on it too.

“I thought the first Evolution was such a success and it was really fun to see the past, the present, and technically the future from NXT altogether on one card in one night. But if it doesn’t happen again…Personally, for me, I always want to be on the card where the entire men’s roster is on it because I want to go, ‘I had the best match, male or female.’ So to me, it’s not necessarily a negative if it doesn’t happen again, but if it does happen again I think it’s so exciting.”

We’ll must see if WWE will ever carry Evolution again. Ronda Rousey’s return to the WWE fold may encourage that. As we look ahead to the Baddest Girl On The Planet’s comeback Charlotte Aptitude appears assured in her present place on all the WWE roster, not simply the ladies’s division.