Charlotte, James and Thomas have topped the charts for baby names over the past 50 years

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:15 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 04:48 EST, 29 December 2019

Start bulletins from the previous 50 years have revealed names akin to Charlotte and James have been eternally in style all through historical past.

Charlotte, which has topped the document for women, has been ranked primary 15 instances between 1984 and 2017, making it primary for 30 years.

Mother and father may need discovered inspiration from the cute four-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this 12 months.

The little royal has received the hearts of Brits after a hilarious video emerged exhibiting her refusing to provide a royal aide a bouquet of flowers that she was gifted from a younger fan on Christmas Day.

Start data have proven child names Charlotte and James have been eternally in style all through historical past (pictured, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attending the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham property on December 25). George was additionally ranked in quantity eight and confirmed the royal household’s affect on dad and mom as we speak

In the meantime James topped the boys chart and has held the respectable place for a similar size of King James I, consecutively from 1969 to 1991, and maintained it for an extra 12 years.

The appeal of fictional characters akin to James Bond or James McAvoy could have had a permanent affect over the previous 50 years.

The record, compiled by Susan Cole who has recorded the infant names for every announcement made within the Telegraph, additionally noticed Emily, Emma, Victoria and Sophie comply with behind.

James and Charlotte have topped the record for child names and may need been influenced by the Royals Princess Charlotte (pictured left) and fictional character James Bond (pictured proper, Daniel Craig)

The retired librarian, 71, has been mapping the identify tendencies in document playing cards since 1969.

Sarah held the highest place for 12 years earlier than dropping in recognition within the 80s and securing second place.

Prime 10 boys names 1. James 2. Thomas three. William four. Andrew and Henry 6. Edward 7. Arthur eight. George and Richard 10. Alexander

Prime 10 ladies names 1. Charlotte 2. Sarah three. Emily four. Emma 5. Victoria, Sophie 7. Florence eight. Isabella and Alice 10. Olivia

In her record, Florence got here in seventh, whereas Isabella and Alice scraped in at quantity eight.

Margot, a lowly 12th in 2017, and Matilda which had been joint high of the women’ record, have now been knocked off and changed with Olivia.

Thomas adopted within the second spot and William in third, in response to the record compiled within the Telegraph.

Andrew at quantity 4, Edward in sixth and George in eighth place present dad and mom are following the Queen’s instance.

However regardless of this, the Royal legacy seems to be missing within the ladies record with no Kates, Catherines or Meghans.

Richard joined George in second to backside of the boys record whereas Alexander was tenth.

Queen’s instance: Each William and George (pictured, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George in Norfolk for his or her annual Christmas card) had been featured within the record compiled by Susan Cole who has recorded the infant names for every announcement made within the Telegraph. However surprisingly Kates and Catherines had been lacking from the ranks

However Simons, Richards and Christophers are hardly ever noticed in contrast to Ms Cole’s first recording.

David and Mark’s biblical origins haven’t managed to maintain them in vogue for 21st century dad and mom.

Typically names develop into too widespread which results in backlash, in response to Ms Cole.

In the meantime Poppy’s rise got here from its publicity through the centenary of the First World Conflict.