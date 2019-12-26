Charlton v Bristol City: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Charlton host Bristol Metropolis in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

every thing you should learn about how one can watch the Charlton v Bristol Metropolis recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Charlton v Bristol Metropolis?

Charlton v Bristol Metropolis will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

The way to watch Charlton v Bristol Metropolis on TV and dwell stream

You possibly can watch the sport dwell on Sky Sports activities Soccer Crimson Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports activities subscribers can even stream the match by way of the Sky Sports activities app.

Sadly, occasions on the Sky Sports activities Crimson Button should not out there on NOW TV.

Who will win?

A 3-game dropping streak for Bristol Metropolis has threatened to derail their season, however this stays a powerful alternative for factors towards free-falling Charlton.

Prediction: Charlton Zero-1 Bristol Metropolis