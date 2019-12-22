Charlton v Bristol City: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Charlton host Bristol Metropolis in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing you must find out about methods to watch the Charlton v Bristol Metropolis recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Charlton v Bristol Metropolis?

Charlton v Bristol Metropolis will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

Find out how to watch Charlton v Bristol Metropolis on TV and stay stream

You possibly can watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer Purple Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports activities subscribers can even stream the match through the Sky Sports activities app.

Discover out extra about the most effective Sky packages

Sadly, occasions on the Sky Sports activities Purple Button should not obtainable on NOW TV.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Extra to comply with…

Prediction: Charlton – Bristol Metropolis