Charred Body Of 17-Year-Old Girl Found In Bengal, Family Alleges Rape

Three individuals have been arrested, police stated. (Representational picture)

Charred physique of a 17-year-old woman was discovered underneath a culvert in West Bengal’s South Dinajpur district, police stated on Tuesday.

The sufferer’s household alleged that she was gang-raped after which set ablaze. The charred physique of the woman with harm marks was discovered underneath a culvert in Kumarganj space on Monday, district Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta stated.

Three individuals suspected to be concerned within the incident have been arrested, he stated. “We could only say whether she was raped or not after getting the post-mortem report,” the police official stated.

The sufferer’s brother stated she went lacking on the best way to a close-by store on Sunday afternoon. Native BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar warned of a serious agitation if the culprits weren’t dropped at justice. Terming the incident unlucky, Kumarganj TMC MLA Toraf Hossain Mandal demanded an neutral probe.

A lady’s charred physique was present in a mango orchard in Malda district in December final 12 months, days after the same incident occurred in Hyderabad resulting in a nationwide uproar over girls security.