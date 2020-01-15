News TV SHOWS

Check Out AEW Bash At The Beach Stage

January 16, 2020
AEW Bash At The Seashore is coming to TNT tonight. It is going to be a really particular episode of Dynamite with a loaded present earlier than they set sail on the Chris Jericho Cruise.

Since All Elite Wrestling solely has 4 pay-per-views a 12 months they’re doing one thing particular for the stage tonight. You possibly can take a look at a video beneath from Fite the place they’re hyping the occasion.

Bash Of The Seashore goes to be a enjoyable present with a singular set. There’s a enormous seaside ball on the set as nicely. We will solely think about how any of these further props on the set might be used tonight.

You possibly can take a look at the record of matches and segments anticipated for Bash At The Seashore beneath:

  • Cody Rhodes Will Reply MJF’s Stipulations
  • The Younger Bucks vs Santana and Ortiz vs Kenny Omega and Adam Web page vs Finest Associates (#1 Contender’s Deadly four Manner)
  • Jon Moxley vs Sammy Guevara
  • PAC vs Darby Allin
  • Superior Kong and Mel vs Shida and Kris Statlander
  • Diamond Dallas Web page, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs MJF, The Butcher and The Blade
Increase goes the dynamite!

