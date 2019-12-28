Check out here the viral video of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi and Pankhuri Awasthy

The recognition of TV actress Shivangi Joshi is growing daily. The lead actress of the serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is consistently within the information for some purpose or the opposite. Generally Shivangi will get a bang photoshoot and generally a few of their movies begin going viral on social media. One other video of Shivangi Joshi has surfaced on social media, which you will note many times. Sure, on this video surfaced, Shivangi is seen along with her onscreen Southan Pankhuri Awasthi. On this video, Shivangi is recreating the music Natho Perpetually from Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s Tara Rum Pum along with her co-star Pankhuri Awasthy. On this video, great bonding of Shivangi and Pankhuri is seen. This video of Shivangi and Pankhuri can also be changing into more and more viral on social media.

Watch beneath this video of Shivangi Joshi and Pankhuri Awasthi …



Pankhuri was trolled resulting from Vedika’s character



Pankhuri is seen within the function of Vedika on this serial and it was resulting from this character that the gap between Naira and Karthik elevated. That is the rationale why followers had been always trolling Pankhuri on social media. Producer Rajan Shahi of this serial additionally requested trolls to stay calm throughout an interview. Rajan mentioned that you don’t like a personality … that may be a completely different factor, however don’t abuse an artist for his work. Additionally we guarantee you that your Naira and Karthik won’t ever be separated.

Shivangi celebrated Christmas with Pankhuri



Although Shivangi used to have fun each pageant with Mohsin Khan, however because the information of their breakup has come to gentle, each of them are seen conserving distance from one another. Lately, Shivangi celebrated Christmas with Pankhuri.