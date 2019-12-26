Check out these inventive ways to put your festive leftovers to ingenious use 

Likelihood is you’ve spent the previous 24 hours stuffing your self foolish — and are actually going through working your means by way of a fridge filled with leftovers.

However utilizing up the stays of Christmas dinner doesn’t need to imply countless rounds of turkey sandwiches, sprout stir-fries or bubble and squeak. In actual fact, it doesn’t need to contain consuming in any respect.

From turning candies into physique scrub to utilizing potatoes to shine your silver, there are all types of distinctive methods to place your surplus festive meals to good use. With British households throwing away four.2 million Christmas dinners yearly — the equal of 17.2 million Brussels sprouts, 11.9 million carrots and seven.5 million mince pies — there’s extra motive than ever to not let it go to waste.

So, right here’s our Boxing Day information to utilizing up your Christmas foods and drinks … in your face, physique, hair and even your property.

TIRED SKIN? TRY VEG ON YOUR FACE!

A few of the priciest skincare merchandise include carrot extracts. And no marvel: carrots are packed filled with nutritional vitamins and minerals which have advantages for our pores and skin.

They’re wealthy in Vitamin C, confirmed to cut back brown spots and irritation and enhance the manufacturing of collagen, which makes pores and skin agency and dewy. Vitamin Ok is an antioxidant used to deal with pimples, whereas potassium retains pores and skin cells hydrated. And beta-carotene, the pigment that makes them orange, gently exfoliates the highest layer of pores and skin and promotes cell renewal.

Parsnips include lots of the identical substances, simply the ticket to assuage your pores and skin in any case that festive extra. When roasted — slightly than boiled, which disperses lots of the nutritional vitamins — each veggies retain their rejuvenating properties.

So flip your leftovers right into a face masks. Rinse a handful of roast carrots and parsnips underneath a sizzling faucet to take away oil or seasoning. Put them in a blender, with a tablespoon of honey, two tablespoons of olive oil (much less in case your pores and skin is oily; extra if it’s dry) and a squeeze of lemon juice, and puree.

Place the masks within the fridge to relax for a few hours earlier than making use of to a clear, naked face and neck. Depart for ten-15 minutes earlier than rinsing and patting dry. Your pores and skin will probably be left feeling glowing.

CHOP CHESTNUTS TO MAKE DIY DETERGENT

Horse chestnuts — the non-edible form —have been used to scrub garments by Victorians, and in India they’re nonetheless extensively used as a substitute of detergent. Edible chestnuts share lots of the identical properties on the subject of getting stains out of your whites. They’re filled with starch which softens materials, aids stain elimination, makes ironing simpler — and zinc compounds which cease static growing and defend colors from fading in daylight.

Merely take six or eight roasted chestnuts, peel off the darkish skins (these may launch dye into your laundry) and chop into tiny items. Tip right into a bowl and add 500ml of boiling water. Soak for not less than three hours, or ideally in a single day, till you find yourself with a thick, creamy liquid.

Sieve the liquid, decant it right into a jug — and there you may have it: free, all-natural, eco-friendly detergent. Use a cupful per load of laundry, or two in case your garments are particularly soiled. It ought to last as long as ten washes. For an intense clear, put the chopped chestnuts in a small organza bag or knotted sock and place straight within the washer drum.

POTATOES TO POLISH YOUR SILVERWARE

In addition to tasting nice with turkey, potatoes have some bizarre makes use of — from eradicating rust to decreasing puffiness across the eyes.

You may also use them — sure, even when roasted — to shine any tarnished silverware you may have round the home.

Merely rinse off leftover potatoes and soak them in a big saucepan of chilly water for a few hours till the water turns cloudy. Take away the potatoes and sieve the water to take away any bits.

Then, both submerge your silver objects within the potato water (for not less than an hour) or use a fabric dipped within the water to shine them. You’ll quickly discover them begin to gleam.

This works as a result of potatoes include oxalic acid, a naturally occurring chemical that helps break down the uninteresting movie of corrosion that coats the metallic.

In case your potatoes nonetheless have their skins on, even higher; this creates friction which provides to their scrubbing energy — so rub them straight on silverware to make it shine even brighter.

BODY SCRUB THAT IS PURE QUALITY!

When you’ve picked your favourites from the High quality Road and choice containers, take leftover candies and soften them right into a physique scrub. Chocolate comprises skin-boosting components: from theobromine (which improves circulation) to glycerides (which promote moisture) and polyphenols (which struggle indicators of ageing). Darkish chocolate is finest, because it has a better cocoa content material, however you should utilize any.

Merely soften round 200g of chocolate (in a microwave, 20 seconds at a time, or in a heatproof bowl over boiling water) and go away it to chill. If there are bits within the combination run it by way of a sieve.

As soon as it’s at room temperature, add two tablespoons every of milk and honey —these will assist it unfold.

Use a spatula to use it liberally to your arms, legs, face or neck. Depart it on for ten minutes after which scrub it off with heat water and a sponge, eradicating useless cells and leaving your pores and skin radiant.

WHIZZ SPROUTS INTO JUICE

Nevertheless you disguise them, Brussels sprouts are sometimes the least in style a part of Christmas dinner — so there are normally lots left.

In case you can’t abdomen sprouts for tea, however don’t need them to go to waste, this wholesome inexperienced juice is for you.

Sprouts are up there with broccoli when it comes to dietary worth, packed filled with vitamin C, iron, fibre and potassium. In addition they include a formidable array of phytochemicals, confirmed to cut back the danger of growing cancerous cells.

Turning them to juice is a intelligent means of getting all the advantages of those little veggies — and profitable over sprout-haters. Rinse a small handful of cooked (roasted or boiled) sprouts underneath chilly water and put them in a blender together with 300ml of orange juice, a thumb-sized piece of recent ginger, half a teaspoon of turmeric and the juice of half a lemon.

Whizz till it turns to liquid and style, including extra of the above components till you’re pleased with the flavour. The ginger and turmeric (each superfoods, wealthy in metabolism-boosting antioxidants) will give it a spicy kick, whereas the lemon makes it recent and citrussy.

There must be sufficient for 2 glasses. Serve chilled, and drink it very first thing within the morning — supplying you with the proper excuse to indulge for the remainder of the day.

WHIP UP BRANDY BUTTER TO HYDRATE YOUR LOCKS

Butter — particularly alcohol-laced butter — might not sound like the obvious factor to place in your hair, however there are surprising advantages to lathering it into your locks.

It’s filled with fatty acids, which lock in moisture from the basis to the tip, making hair look thick and silky, and taming frizz or flyaway strands.

In small portions, brandy has additionally been confirmed to enhance circulation to the scalp and forestall hair loss. Upmarket cosmetics model Molton Brown even sells a brandy-based tub and bathe gel for £24. To show leftover brandy butter right into a hair masks, put two tablespoons in a bowl and add 4 tablespoons of milk (which makes hair shine), two tablespoons of coconut oil (to nourish the scalp) and two tablespoons of honey (a humectant, which means it attracts moisture and retains hair hydrated).

Combine nicely and add a tablespoon every of castor oil (which stimulates hair development) and glycerine (which stops the masks from drying out). Each can be found at well being meals outlets or on-line (£6 for 250ml).

Beat the combination with a spoon till it kinds a paste. Apply to the hair with a comb, part by part, focusing extra on the ends. Depart it for half an hour earlier than rinsing off and washing your hair twice together with your regular shampoo.

FREEZE WINE AND FIZZ FOR EXTRA FLAVOUR

Alcohol is at all times flowing right now of 12 months, however if you happen to’ve bought open, undesirable bottles of mulled wine or fizz mendacity round, don’t tip them down the sink.

As a substitute, put the stays to good use — by freezing them in ice-cube trays and utilizing them to flavour shares, stews and pasta dishes.

Mulled wine tastes nice in beef or pork-based recipes, whereas champagne or prosecco can be utilized to ‘deglaze’ a sizzling pan (that’s, mop up the cooking juices and meals particles after browning meat to make gravy). The bubbles will disappear as soon as defrosted, so you should utilize it like white wine. In summer season, you may add frozen cubes to cocktails or sangria to relax drinks with out diluting their flavour.

Use silicone ice-cube trays slightly than plastic, because it makes the cubes simpler to press out, and easily pour left-over mulled wine or champagne into the compartments, letting any bubbles disperse and filling every three-quarters full (the liquid will increase because it freezes).

Trays with lids are finest so the liquid doesn’t get freezer burn. It’ll take 4 to 5 hours to set strong. Then, merely come out as required and put the remainder away for a later date.

SMELL OF CHRISTMAS ALL YEAR ROUND!

They could be left over from spicing up the mulled wine or caught round a wreath on the entrance door.

As soon as your oranges begin to shrivel, although, don’t bin them — use the peel from the fruit to make a seasonal room perfume.

Take two or three giant oranges and stud them throughout with complete cloves. Then, utilizing a vegetable peeler or sharp knife, peel lengthy strands of pores and skin off the fruit, winding all the way in which round so the peel is as broad and lengthy as potential.

Stretch these out and prepare on a baking sheet coated with greaseproof paper. Bake in a cool oven (90C) for 25 minutes, till they curl up and switch stiff.

Permit the peel to chill utterly earlier than inserting it in bowls round the home, mixing with potpourri and even warming over a tealight for a stunning odor.