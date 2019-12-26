check USA vs Canada Live Stream Reddit Online HD telecast

The United States enters the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic having medalled in four consecutive tournaments for the first time in program history.

Last year, Team USA lost in the gold medal game to Finland after mounting a comeback before allowing Kaapo Kakko to net the game-winner with under two minutes remaining. It marked the 12th medal for the Americans and the second silver medal in the country’s history at the tournament.

One of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship’s main events takes place on the very first day of the tournament: perennial front-runners for gold — Canada and the United States — drop the puck at 1 p.m. ET on Boxing Day.

As always, the hockey powerhouses brings some of the top young prospects in hockey to the competition, which is hosted by the Czech Republic this year. Canada has the edge on 2020 NHL draft-eligible prospects, with names like Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield expected to lead the way. The United States boasts a lineup full of 2019 NHL draftees: goaltender Spencer Knight (Florida, 13th overall) and forwards Alex Turcotte (Los Angeles, fifth) and Cole Caufield (Montreal, 15th); eight first-round picks from recent draft years are suiting up for the Americans.