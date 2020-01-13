January 13, 2020 | 12:46pm

A cheerleading and gymnastics coach in San Antonio was busted for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen scholar — together with as soon as in entrance of his personal baby, in response to studies.

Robert Thomas Kotara, 33, was arrested Friday and is going through prices of sexual assault of a minor, the San Antonio Specific-Information studies.

The alleged sufferer, now 18, advised police Kotara first sexually assaulted her when she was 16 and the assaults then grew to become a “regular occurrence,” in response to an arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet.

Throughout one alleged incident, she advised investigators Kotara requested her to babysit for his baby whereas he went to work. However as an alternative of leaving, the teenager mentioned the coach sexually assaulted her whereas the kid performed close by in the identical room, the Specific-Information studies.

On one other event, she alleged Kotara requested her to run an errand with him then took her to a resort and plied her with alcohol, in response to the outlet.

One other coach at Kotara’s health club advised police he noticed the sufferer sitting bare on the coach’s lap in his workplace, and later confirmed detectives textual content messages from July 2018 the place he confronted Kotara.

Kotara later claimed he wasn’t carrying shorts on the time as a result of it was sizzling in his workplace, WOAI studies.

The teenager finally tried to distance herself from Kotara by altering her cellphone quantity, however the coach allegedly continued to contact her each day via electronic mail, in response to the Information-Specific.

The health club he owns, which was not named in court docket docs, had been closed as of Friday, KENS studies.

Kotara can also be going through theft and housebreaking prices for allegedly breaking right into a health club and stealing two followers earlier than attempting to promote them to a different enterprise, the station studies.