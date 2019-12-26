Cheez-It Bowl preview: No. 24 Air Force faces Washington State

Cheez-It Bowl: No. 24 Air Pressure (10-2, 7-1 Mountain West) vs. Washington State (6-6, Three-6 Pac-12)

Friday at eight:15 p.m. MT (ESPN).

Line: Air Pressure by 2 half.

Collection File: First assembly.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Air Pressure is seeking to end with 11 victories in a season for the primary time since going 12-1 in 1998. Washington State is hoping to shut sturdy in a season that began with a No. 23 preseason rating within the AP Prime 25 and fizzled halfway by with a string of 5 losses in six video games. The bowl will function a large disparity in types: the Falcons and their triple possibility towards the Cougars and their Air Raid offense.

KEY MATCHUP

Air Pressure’s protection vs. Washington State QB Anthony Gordon. A senior, Gordon made probably the most of his lone season because the Cougars’ starter, main the nation with a Pac-12-record 5,228 yards passing and 45 TDs. The Falcons had been respectable towards the move this season, ending 39th within the FBS however have confronted nothing like what Washington State does.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Air Pressure: QB Donald Hammond III

Hammond is the Falcons’ fourth-leading rusher (491 yards) and leads the crew with 11 speeding TDs. What makes him so harmful is his means to move; the junior threw for 1,286 yards and 13 TDs this season.

Washington State: WR Easop Winston Jr.

Washington State is loaded with top-tier receivers, however Winston could be the most harmful. The senior led the Cougars with 11 TDs and had 80 catches for 927 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Air Pressure was ranked this season for the primary since 2010 and enters a bowl sport ranked for the primary time since 1998. … Washington State led the nation with 444.Three yards passing per sport, was sixth in complete offense at 516.eight yards and 11th in scoring at 39.2 factors. … The Falcons have allowed 4 sacks this season, fewest within the nation. … Cougars RB Max Borghi led the Pac-12 with 6.5 yards per carry speeding. …. Air Pressure led the nation in passing effectivity at 203.7. … Washington State Ok Black Mazza made his first 18 subject purpose makes an attempt this season and completed 20 of 21 to change into a finalist for the Lou Groza Award because the nation’s finest kicker.