Chelsea 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Chelsea fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast data and match previews will likely be up to date all through the season.
January
11: Chelsea v Burnley (Three:00pm)
18: Newcastle v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
21: Chelsea v Arsenal (eight:15pm) BT Sport
February
1: Leicester v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport
WINTER BREAK
17: Chelsea v Man Utd (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
22: Chelsea v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport
29: Bournemouth v Chelsea (Three:00pm)
March
7: Chelsea v Everton (Three:00pm)
14: Aston Villa v Chelsea (Three:00pm)
21: Chelsea v Manchester Metropolis (Three:00pm)
April
Four: West Ham v Chelsea (Three:00pm)
11: Chelsea v Watford (Three:00pm)
18: Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Three:00pm)
25: Sheffield United v Chelsea (Three:00pm)
Could
2: Chelsea v Norwich (Three:00pm)
9: Liverpool v Chelsea (Three:00pm)
17: Chelsea v Wolves (Three:00pm)
Chelsea outcomes 2019/20
August
11: Manchester United Four-Zero Chelsea
14: UEFA Tremendous Cup: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool (Four-5 pens.)
18: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester
24: Norwich 2-Three Chelsea
31: Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United
September
14: Wolves 2-5 Chelsea
17: CL – Chelsea Zero-1 Valencia
22: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool
25: CC – Chelsea 7-1 Grimsby
28: Chelsea 2-Zero Brighton
October
2: CL – Lille 1-2 Chelsea
6: Southampton 1-Four Chelsea
19: Chelsea 1-Zero Newcastle
23: CL – Ajax Zero-1 Chelsea
26: Burnley 2-Four Chelsea
30: CC – Chelsea 1-2 Man Utd
November
2: Watford 1-2 Chelsea
5: CL – Chelsea Four-Four Ajax
9: Chelsea 2-Zero Crystal Palace
23: Man Metropolis 2-1 Chelsea
27: CL – Valencia 2-2 Chelsea
30: Chelsea Zero-1 West Ham
Chelsea equipment 2019/20
Chelsea launched their new residence equipment at the start of Could and used Eden Hazard because the face of the launch.
But Hazard was then offered to Actual Madrid, that means the Blues’ advertising group have been left moderately crimson confronted.
Chelsea debuted their residence equipment on the final recreation of the 2018/19 season towards Watford.
Try the images of the brand new Chelsea equipment for 2019/20.
Have a look behind the scenes on set at our video shoot for the brand new @nikefootball residence equipment, which we’ll be sporting towards Watford right now! ????#ITSACHELSEATHING pic.twitter.com/KK8HRumRza
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) Could 5, 2019
Chelsea switch information
Completed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished
IN
Mateo Kovacic (Actual Madrid) – Undisclosed
OUT
Eden Hazard (Actual Madrid) – £88m
Ola Aina (Torino) – £9m
Tomas Kalas (Bristol Metropolis) – Undisclosed
Gary Cahill – Launched
Rob Inexperienced – Retired
Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) – Finish of mortgage
Nathan Baxter (Ross County) – Mortgage
Todd Kane (QPR) – Free
Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham) – Mortgage
Matt Miazga (Studying) – Mortgage
Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig) – Mortgage
Luke McCormick (Shrewsbury) – Mortgage
Marcin Bulka (PSG) – Free
Try our Chelsea switch information round-up for particulars on the most recent rumours.
Find out how to watch Chelsea video games on TV and dwell streaming
Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a variety of channels full of dwell sport together with high flight video games every week.
Additionally, you will be capable of stream matches through the SkyGo app on a variety of units together with smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV offers you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.
You may get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £eight.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99.
NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.
BT Broadband prospects can add it to their current contracts for an extra £6.00 per 30 days. For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per 30 days.
Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the web large wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games dwell, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.
Chelsea stadium information
Title: Stamford Bridge
Capability: 41,631
Location: London
12 months opened: 1905
Pitch dimensions: 113 x 73 yards
Chelsea 2019/20 season preview
How will Chelsea fare in 2019/20?
