Chelsea 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Full schedule, TV and dwell stream information

Chelsea's 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV data.

Chelsea fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast data and match previews will likely be up to date all through the season.

January

11: Chelsea v Burnley (Three:00pm)

18: Newcastle v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

21: Chelsea v Arsenal (eight:15pm) BT Sport

February

1: Leicester v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport

WINTER BREAK

17: Chelsea v Man Utd (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

22: Chelsea v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport

29: Bournemouth v Chelsea (Three:00pm)

March

7: Chelsea v Everton (Three:00pm)

14: Aston Villa v Chelsea (Three:00pm)

21: Chelsea v Manchester Metropolis (Three:00pm)

April

Four: West Ham v Chelsea (Three:00pm)

11: Chelsea v Watford (Three:00pm)

18: Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Three:00pm)

25: Sheffield United v Chelsea (Three:00pm)

Could

2: Chelsea v Norwich (Three:00pm)

9: Liverpool v Chelsea (Three:00pm)

17: Chelsea v Wolves (Three:00pm)

Chelsea outcomes 2019/20

August

11: Manchester United Four-Zero Chelsea

14: UEFA Tremendous Cup: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool (Four-5 pens.)

18: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester

24: Norwich 2-Three Chelsea

31: Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United

September

14: Wolves 2-5 Chelsea

17: CL – Chelsea Zero-1 Valencia

22: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

25: CC – Chelsea 7-1 Grimsby

28: Chelsea 2-Zero Brighton

October

2: CL – Lille 1-2 Chelsea

6: Southampton 1-Four Chelsea

19: Chelsea 1-Zero Newcastle

23: CL – Ajax Zero-1 Chelsea

26: Burnley 2-Four Chelsea

30: CC – Chelsea 1-2 Man Utd

November

2: Watford 1-2 Chelsea

5: CL – Chelsea Four-Four Ajax

9: Chelsea 2-Zero Crystal Palace

23: Man Metropolis 2-1 Chelsea

27: CL – Valencia 2-2 Chelsea

30: Chelsea Zero-1 West Ham

Chelsea equipment 2019/20

Chelsea launched their new residence equipment at the start of Could and used Eden Hazard because the face of the launch.

But Hazard was then offered to Actual Madrid, that means the Blues’ advertising group have been left moderately crimson confronted.

Chelsea debuted their residence equipment on the final recreation of the 2018/19 season towards Watford.

Try the images of the brand new Chelsea equipment for 2019/20.

Have a look behind the scenes on set at our video shoot for the brand new @nikefootball residence equipment, which we’ll be sporting towards Watford right now! ????#ITSACHELSEATHING pic.twitter.com/KK8HRumRza — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) Could 5, 2019

Chelsea switch information

Completed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Mateo Kovacic (Actual Madrid) – Undisclosed

OUT

Eden Hazard (Actual Madrid) – £88m

Ola Aina (Torino) – £9m

Tomas Kalas (Bristol Metropolis) – Undisclosed

Gary Cahill – Launched

Rob Inexperienced – Retired

Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) – Finish of mortgage

Nathan Baxter (Ross County) – Mortgage

Todd Kane (QPR) – Free

Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham) – Mortgage

Matt Miazga (Studying) – Mortgage

Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig) – Mortgage

Luke McCormick (Shrewsbury) – Mortgage

Marcin Bulka (PSG) – Free

Try our Chelsea switch information round-up for particulars on the most recent rumours.

Find out how to watch Chelsea video games on TV and dwell streaming

Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a variety of channels full of dwell sport together with high flight video games every week.

Additionally, you will be capable of stream matches through the SkyGo app on a variety of units together with smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV offers you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.

You may get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £eight.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99.

NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.

BT Broadband prospects can add it to their current contracts for an extra £6.00 per 30 days. For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per 30 days.

Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the web large wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games dwell, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Chelsea stadium information

Title: Stamford Bridge

Capability: 41,631

Location: London

12 months opened: 1905

Pitch dimensions: 113 x 73 yards

Chelsea 2019/20 season preview

How will Chelsea fare in 2019/20?

