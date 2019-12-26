December 26, 2019 | 1:44pm | Up to date December 26, 2019 | 1:54pm

Chelsea Clinton on Thursday took a tongue-in-cheek poke at a Republican lawmaker who posted outdated video on Christmas evening exhibiting a falling lighting fixture almost braining her mom Hillary throughout a 1992 TV interview.

“At 11am on Christmas Eve, we were making cookies for Santa. Thank you Congressman @RepGosar for reminding me of my dad’s quick reflexes!” the previous first daughter tweeted at Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona.

Gosar — a five-term conservative whose personal siblings opposed his reelection in 2018 — tweeted the four-second clip that exhibits Invoice and Hillary seated on a sofa on the set of “60 Minutes.”

Host Steve Kroft was asking about Bubba’s philandering throughout the sitdown, which passed off earlier than the Tremendous Bowl, when a heavy mild fixture that had been hooked up to the wall fell off proper above Hillary’s head.

The visibly frightened first woman darted from the sofa as her husband sprang up, grabbed her and pulled her to security.

“Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas,” Gosar wrote in a submit that included the video, which was broadly panned on Twitter — but additionally garnered greater than 11,000 “likes.”

Minutes earlier throughout the present, Hillary had delivered a line in protection of their marriage that later got here again to hang-out her.

“You know, I’m not some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette. I’m sitting here because I love him,” Hillary had mentioned, sparking a bipartisan backlash.

Kroft later recounted the incident in an interview with host Leslie Stahl for the present when he retired in September.

“It is said that this interview saved his presidential campaign, but it also almost killed them,” Stahl mentioned.

“Oh right, with the light falling down? A wall-mounted lamp, a high-powered– a television lamp. It just sprung off the wall. It sounded like an explosion. I didn’t know what had happened,” he recounted earlier than Stalh requested him what Hillary mentioned after the near-miss, which by no means made it on the present.

“Jesus, Mary and Joseph!” Kroft quoted her as saying.

Gosar, 61, has a historical past of extremist views, together with his assertion that the lethal “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017 had been “created by the left” — a view additionally espoused by right-wing nutjob Alex jones — and that organizer Jason Kessler had been backed by George Soros, who he described as having “turned in his own people to the Nazis.” Soros was 14 on the finish of World Conflict II.

In September 2018, six of Gosar’s 9 brothers and sisters endorsed his Democratic opponent within the midterms, saying they have been alarmed by his extremist views on immigration, healthcare and white supremacy.