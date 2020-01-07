January 6, 2020 | eight:18pm

Chelsea Clinton raked in round $9 million since 2011 for her work on the board of an Web funding agency managed by a pal of her mother’s, a report mentioned Monday.

The previous first daughter, since 2011, has acquired an annual retainer of $50,000 for serving on the board of IAC/InterActiveCorp, which is managed by enterprise and tv mogul Barry Diller, in response to monetary publication Barron’s.

But it surely’s the $250,000 value of restricted IAC inventory items Clinton acquired on high of the retainer that result in the windfall, in response to the report.

Clinton, 39, reported to the Securities and Change Fee final month that she owned $eight.95 million value of IAC inventory.

Inventory costs for the corporate, which has an possession stake in a number of ventures, together with Tinder, Vimeo and HomeAdvisor, have surged since 2017.

Clinton, a graduate of Stanford, Oxford and Columbia, started her profession working for administration consulting agency McKinsey & Firm and funding agency Avenue Capital Group.

She then earned $600,000 a yr working as a particular correspondent for NBC Information in 2013 and 2014, Politico reported on the time.

In March 2017, she was named to the board of Expedia Group, incomes an estimated $250,000. Diller, a donor to Chelsea’s mother Hillary Clinton, additionally controls Expedia Group.

The one youngster of the previous Secretary of State and former President Invoice Clinton can also be the writer of a number of youngsters’ books. A guide she co-wrote along with her mother got here out final yr.

With Submit Wires