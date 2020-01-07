Chelsea Clinton rakes in $9m serving on investment firm board

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 22:27 EST, 6 January 2020 | Up to date: 02:50 EST, 7 January 2020

Chelsea Clinton has raked in $9 million up to now decade for serving on the board of a media and web funding firm managed by her mom’s pal.

The previous first daughter’s shares in IAC/InterActive Corp have been valued final week at a whopping $eight.95 million, in response to monetary publication Barron’s.

The 39-year-old, who has been on the IAC board as a director since 2011, receives an annual $50,000 retainer.

She additionally receives $250,000 in restricted IAC inventory models.

The corporate, which has an possession stake in 150 manufacturers like Vimeo and Tinder, is run by billionaire businessman Barry Diller.

The billionaire, who’s the longtime companion of designer Diane von Furstenberg, is an effective pal of Chelsea’s mom Hillary Clinton.

Shares in IAC have surged in recent times.

It has additionally seen Clinton’s stake sky-rocket.

She reported proudly owning the equal of 35,242 IAC shares on the finish of December.

Her $eight.95 million in shares elevated from the $7.2 million she had in June final yr and the $6.6 million from October 2018.

Chelsea’s biography on the IAC web site largely touts her work with The Clinton Basis.

She additionally had a quick stint as a particular correspondent on NBC from November 2011 by August 2014 throughout which she had an annual wage of $600,000.

Data obtained final yr confirmed the Clinton took dwelling simply over $600,000 final yr for her work as director on the boards of IAC and Expedia.

Expedia can be owned by Diller.

The IAC board met simply six occasions in 2018, whereas some members of the Expedia board have been solely obligated to attend two conferences final yr.