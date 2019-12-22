Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger appears to suggest he was racially abused against Tottenham

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had a bottle thrown at him by Spurs followers

An announcement was made saying ‘racist behaviour is interfering with recreation’

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger appeared to counsel that he was racially abused throughout the London derby in opposition to Tottenham.

Whereas talking to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Rudiger made a monkey gesture to present a sign of the abuse that he seemingly claimed he acquired from Tottenham followers.

There was a tense environment all through the sport at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga additionally having a bottle thrown at him throughout a frantic jiffy.

Rudiger appeared to report racist chanting from Tottenham followers throughout the second half

Commenting on the Rudiger incident, Sky Sports activities commentator Gary Neville mentioned: ‘I used to be saying a few weeks in the past we have been outraged when it occurs in a Bulgaria stadium, however we’re not as outraged when it occurs in our English stadiums.

‘We count on UEFA to clamp down closely on the Bulgarian FA however what are we going to do right here? The Premier League, the FA, must get a grip on our recreation.’

Neville went on to counsel that gamers ought to stroll off the pitch if they’re racially abused.

He mentioned: ‘When it occurs in different nations we scream for punishment, rightfully so. We should always scream equally loud on this nation. It’s not nearly soccer. I say concerning the followers policing it however what concerning the gamers themselves taking it into their very own palms.

‘It would come to the purpose the place gamers will simply stroll off and say “I’m not playing” may you blame them? No, not in the event that they really feel the authorities aren’t doing issues correctly. Do one thing that disrupts.’

A public announcement was made on the stadium, saying: ‘racist behaviour is interfering with the sport’.

Tottenham followers have been warned about racist behaviour throughout the recreation on three events.