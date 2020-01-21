Chelsea Flower Show brings in new category for houseplants to appeal to millennials 

That is a potty thought! Chelsea Flower Present organisers are to herald new class for houseplants to attraction to younger folks
By Colin Fernandez Setting Correspondent For The Day by day Mail
The Chelsea Flower Present will introduce a houseplant class this 12 months in a bid to attraction to a youthful technology.
Gross sales of indoor crops have boomed amongst millennials who stay in cities and don’t have a backyard.
The present will embody six houseplant studios which suppliers and designers can costume to be judged by trade specialists.
Crops that may address low gentle, excessive humidity and small areas will all function.
Helena Pettit, director of reveals on the Royal Horticultural Society, mentioned persons are more and more recognising how indoor greenery can improve houses, workplaces and hospitals – each by way of our wellbeing and in serving to enhance air high quality.
She mentioned: ‘We are encouraging the importance of indoor gardening. The studios will showcase the amazing benefits of indoor plants.’
The Chelsea Flower Present shall be held from Might 19 to 23.
