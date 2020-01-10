Chelsea Green Mocks Natalya

Chelsea Inexperienced has burst onto the scene in a giant means within the final six months or so, with everybody eager to see her make some kind of influence on WWE programming versus simply being one other face within the crowd.

This previous Wednesday evening on NXT, she was given the chance to shine for the primary time shortly – seemingly indicating that she goes to be that includes on the yellow model for the foreseeable future.

Regardless of that, she’s nonetheless on popping up on RAW or SmackDown every so often, as this fast jab on Twitter clearly signifies.

Natalya responded however didn’t actually give a lot away in doing so, however both means, when Inexperienced does make that transition – every time it could be – you possibly can wager she’s going to have Nattie in her line of imaginative and prescient.

It doesn’t appear too on the market to suppose that Chelsea may very well be vaulted right into a principal occasion spot on both NXT or RAW earlier than too lengthy, primarily as a result of she has each reward that WWE might hope for her to have.

If she’s given an opportunity to enhance and develop on the mic, then she’s going to actually be the total bundle.

Whether or not or not that occurs stays to be seen however she has robotically injected an excessive amount of life into the ladies’s division, and the very best half is that she hasn’t required the help of Zack Ryder so as to take action – and that isn’t what many followers know her for, both.