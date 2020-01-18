Chelsea Green Not A Fan Of Zack Ryder’s New Macho Man Collectible

Chelsea Inexperienced and Zack Ryder are engaged to be married and planning a New Yr’s wedding ceremony. They get alongside, however the two don’t see eye to eye on all the pieces.

Broski simply purchased a “Macho Man” Randy Savage Slim Jim show. It’s a fairly good classic collectible, however Chelsea didn’t see the use in it.

Ryder was stoked to raid some gasoline stations to purchase out their Slim Jim jerky. He must replenish some area on his new Macho Man show.

When Chelsea Inexperienced bought Zack Ryder to say that he’s going to maintain his new show within the storage, she simply rolled her eyes and walked away. Alexa Bliss replied saying that she’s on Inexperienced’s aspect. You’ll be able to try a video under.