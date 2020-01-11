Chelsea, Manchester United Cruise, Southampton Stun Leicester

Southampton gained candy revenge for his or her 9-Zero humbling by Leicester on Saturday, beating the Foxes 2-1 whereas Chelsea and Manchester United secured comfy wins within the race for the Premier League high 4. Ten-man Arsenal fell additional off the tempo after a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace whereas Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton pulled degree on factors with the Gunners after a 3rd win in 4 league video games. Southampton claimed their fifth win of their previous six video games in all competitions as they got here from behind on the King Energy Stadium towards the facet second within the desk. Dennis Praet fired the hosts into an early lead, however Stuart Armstrong’s deflected effort rapidly pulled Ralph Hasenhuettl’s males degree.

Danny Ings then scored his 10th aim in 11 video games eight minutes from time and the guests survived a late scare when Jonny Evans’s header was dominated out by VAR for offside.

Liverpool can now lengthen their lead on the high to 16 factors after they journey to Tottenham in a while Saturday.

“Fantastic game today from both sides,” Hasenhuettl, who took duty for the 9-Zero drubbing by the hands of Leicester in October, instructed the BBC.

“A good feeling every second of this game that we could win here. It was maybe the best away performance from us this season.”

House comforts for Chelsea

Chelsea put their struggles at Stamford Bridge behind them with a Three-Zero win over Burnley, who slid ever nearer to the underside three.

Jorginho opened the scoring from the penalty spot and Tammy Abraham gave Frank Lampard’s males respiration area earlier than half-time.

Callum Hudson-Odoi then scored his first Premier League aim by changing Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross on the again put up.

“It’s a very convincing win,” mentioned Lampard. “I assumed there have been some nice passages of play all through the sport however the total efficiency was very good.

“We performed with a very optimistic angle — significantly Ross (Barkley) and Callum (Hudson-Odoi). We have now set a normal at present and we all know we have not reached that not too long ago.”

United ended a three-game winless run in model with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as soon as once more main the way in which for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males in a Four-Zero demolition of bottom-of-the-table Norwich.

Rashford marked his 200th look for the membership with a brace.

The England worldwide opened the scoring within the 27th minute and doubled United’s lead from the penalty spot earlier than Anthony Martial and substitute Mason Greenwood accomplished the rout.

“Very glad,” said Solskjaer. “We began on the entrance foot. When you’ll be able to stroll off, and I’m positive the opposition are speaking about Man Utd as a really hard-working crew, that’s what I would like from my crew.

“In any Premier League game you have to take advantage of the pressure and domination you get.”

Aubameyang sees pink

Arsenal are actually 11 factors off the Champions League locations as their revival beneath Mikel Arteta was halted by a pink card for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Aubameyang completed off a flowing transfer together with Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette to present the Gunners a deserved first-half lead.

Nevertheless, the Eagles levelled due to Jordan Ayew’s deflected effort earlier than a VAR evaluation turned a yellow card for Aubameyang right into a pink for a reckless problem on Max Meyer.

Wolves’ bid for a return to European soccer subsequent season can be faltering as they have been held 1-1 at residence by Newcastle.

Each objectives got here inside the primary quarter of an hour as Miguel Almiron fired the Magpies in entrance earlier than Leander Dendoncker levelled for Wolves.

Everton bounced again from an embarrassing FA Cup exit to a much-changed and youthful Liverpool facet final weekend due to a second of magic from Richarlison to beat Brighton 1-Zero.