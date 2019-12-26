Chelsea Slump To Shock Home Defeat Against Southampton

Mikel Arteta received off to an underwhelming begin as Arsenal supervisor with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth as Chelsea slumped to a different shock residence reverse, shedding 2-Zero to Southampton, on Boxing Day. Carlo Ancelotti had a extra optimistic influence on his Everton bow as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s good diving header earned a 1-Zero win over Burnley. Chelsea’s defeat allowed Tottenham to maneuver again to inside three factors of the highest 4 as they got here from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 due to targets from Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

The highest two conflict later when Leicester host Liverpool hoping to shut the hole on the runaway league leaders to seven factors.

Arteta received an early lesson within the flaws which have blighted Arsenal’s season as they had been caught out attempting to play from the again to concede the opening objective when Dan Gosling put Bournemouth in entrance.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once more rode to the Gunners’ rescue to equalise simply after the hour mark and Arteta will probably be annoyed to not have gained all three factors as Alexandre Lacazette was denied a winner by a last-ditch problem from Steve Prepare dinner.

No residence consolation for Chelsea

After the highs of victory at Spurs as Frank Lampard received one over on his former supervisor Jose Mourinho, Chelsea once more struggled when confronted with breaking down cussed defensive opponents in Southampton.

The Blues have now misplaced to West Ham, Bournemouth and the Saints of their final 4 residence league video games.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl rested in-form talisman Danny Ings, however that call paid off as his alternative Michael Obafemi scored simply his second Premier League objective with a peaceful end into the highest nook on the counter-attack.

The guests struck once more to seal all three factors 17 minutes from time when Nathan Redmond prodded previous the onrushing Kepa Arrizabalaga on the finish of a high quality crew transfer.

Spurs strike again

Mourinho’s Tottenham fell behind once more at residence to Brighton as Adam Webster headed in halfway via the primary half.

Spurs had been shorn of the suspended Son Heung-min after his attraction towards a three-match ban for a kick out at Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger was dismissed.

However two of their different star males stood as much as be counted as Kane swept residence on the second try after his first shot was saved by Mat Ryan.

Alli then delivered all three factors with a pleasant chipped end from an acute angle.

“It’s hard after a defeat to have confidence and we started poorly, it affects the confidence,” stated Mourinho.

“Brighton have monsters within the air and it affected the vanity of our crew.

“Within the second half the gamers put all of the damaging apart and had been very robust of their efficiency.”

Sheffield United are behind Tottenham solely on objective distinction as they missed the prospect to shut to inside a degree of Chelsea in a 1-1 draw with bottom-of-the-table Watford.

Gerard Deulofeu gave the Hornets an early lead as they regarded to construct on a 2-Zero win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Oliver Norwood’s penalty rapidly introduced the Blades stage and solely the brilliance of Ben Foster to disclaim John Fleck from point-blank vary denied Chris Wilder’s males a fourth consecutive win.

Crystal Palace climbed as much as eighth and inside six factors of the highest 4 themselves as they got here from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 and hand supervisor Roy Hodgson his first ever Premier League win on Boxing Day.

Robert Snodgrass put the Hammers in entrance early within the second half at Selhurst Park, however Palace roared again as Cheikhou Kouyate smashed residence the equaliser towards his outdated membership.

Jordan Ayew then produced a chic particular person run and end within the ultimate minute to grab victory for the Eagles.

Aston Villa gained the battle of two of the underside three as Conor Hourihane’s high quality strike was sufficient to beat Norwich 1-Zero.