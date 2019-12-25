Chelsea v Southampton: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Chelsea stopped the rot in spectacular model on the weekend forward of their Boxing Day conflict with Southampton – stay on Amazon Prime.

Frank Lampard’s younger Blues squad will have to be on purple alert over the festive interval, however considerably eased the stress on their prime 4 spot by beating Tottenham 2-Zero in north London, whereas Man Utd misplaced to backside facet Watford.

They tackle Southampton in a conflict at Stamford Bridge with the Saints firmly in a relegation battle although prime scorer Danny Ings is doing the whole lot he can to reverse the autumn.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot you'll want to find out about easy methods to watch the Chelsea v Southampton recreation

What time is Chelsea v Southampton?

Chelsea v Southampton will kick off at Three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

You’ll be able to watch Chelsea v Southampton on Amazon Prime by way of their Premier League web page.

All you’ll want to do is choose which recreation you wish to watch from the record.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

A 2-Zero away win for Lampard’s boys was exactly the medication required to fight a goal-leaking shedding streak.

Chelsea’s kids will hope to keep away from fatigue over the Christmas interval however face a facet who they tormented at St Mary’s earlier within the marketing campaign.

Prediction: Chelsea Three-1 Southampton

