Chelsea vs Southampton: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Willian’s efficiency on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium final weekend highlighted simply why Frank Lampard is eager to see the Brazilian’s future at Chelsea resolved. Whereas a lot of the main target this season has been educated on the excellent contribution of the children in Blues supervisor Lampard’s squad, Willian’s performances on the proper of a entrance three have been persistently wonderful. The winger appeared to have misplaced his method in current seasons, significantly final time period when he struggled for consistency underneath Maurizio Sarri and appeared in peril of leaving the London membership. This marketing campaign has been completely different, although, and Lampard will hope the participant can encourage a return to house kind when Southampton go to Stamford Bridge on Thursday following Chelsea’s spectacular 2-Zero defeat of Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

