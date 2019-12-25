Chelsea Want To Keep Willian Faith Against Southampton

Willian’s efficiency on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium final weekend highlighted simply why Frank Lampard is eager to see the Brazilian’s future at Chelsea resolved. Whereas a lot of the main focus this season has been skilled on the excellent contribution of the children in Blues supervisor Lampard’s squad, Willian’s performances on the suitable of a entrance three have been persistently glorious. The winger appeared to have misplaced his manner in current seasons, significantly final time period when he struggled for consistency below Maurizio Sarri and appeared in peril of leaving the London membership.

This marketing campaign has been totally different, although, and Lampard will hope the participant can encourage a return to house type when Southampton go to Stamford Bridge on Thursday following Chelsea’s spectacular 2-Zero defeat of Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

Season of transition

Willian was actually the stand-out performer in a show Lampard admitted was in all probability his aspect’s better of the season after a worrying run of type that had introduced 4 defeats within the earlier 5 Premier League video games, included house losses to Bournemouth and West Ham.

There have been all the time going to be irritating durations for Lampard and his gamers in what’s a season of transition for for Chelsea, who’re nonetheless now fourth within the Premier League.

The duty of bedding in numerous graduates from the membership’s academy towards the backdrop of the pre-season switch embargo has inevitably offered challenges.

Willian, although, has maintained impressively excessive ranges, showing rejuvenated below the membership’s new supervisor.

Actually Lampard seems to have discovered the important thing to drawing one of the best out of the 31-year-old whose work on the suitable has contributed to striker Tammy Abraham making such a big influence in his breakthrough season at west London membership Chelsea.

Willian’s work ethic had been questioned beforehand, along with his failure to trace again and help his full-back at occasions highlighted final season.

This time round, there may be little doubt about his willingness to place within the onerous yards.

And he has strengthened his hand in his contract negotiations with the membership as he seeks a brand new deal that can hold him at Chelsea past the top of this season.

Willian’s current deal runs out on the finish of the present marketing campaign, together with these of fellow thirty-somethings Pedro and Olivier Giroud.

With Chelsea’s two-window switch ban having been halved, leaving the membership to herald new recruits subsequent month, Giroud is prone to go away in a bid to search out the common soccer he believes will enhance his possibilities of being a member of hosts France’s squad for Euro 2020.

Pedro has been diminished to a fringe participant and can also be anticipated to maneuver on on the finish of the season.

Willian, although, is a special matter and whereas Chelsea are notoriously reluctant to supply prolonged offers to gamers over the age of 30, the Brazilian might develop into an exception.

For his half, Lampard has made it clear he desires the South American to remain.

And whereas the supervisor has no intention of shifting his coverage of selling younger gamers, he is aware of the worth of expertise.

“He’s a very important member of the club and of course I want it to be done but obviously both sides have to be happy for that,” mentioned Lampard when requested final month about Willian’s future.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta faces a late health check following a hamstring drawback sustained at Spurs.

In the meantime the Saints, flirting with the relegation zone, may very well be with out Shane Lengthy for the entire of the busy Christmas programme due to a knee damage the striker suffered throughout final week’s win at Aston Villa.