Chennaiyin Eye Upsurge as FC Goa Look to Consolidate Top Spot

Chennai, Dec 25 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC’s mini-revival of types shall be put to check once they face table-toppers FC Goa of their Indian Tremendous League match on the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium right here on Thursday.

The Marina Machans have been in good type of late and are unbeaten within the final 4 video games — two attracts and two wins.

The latest revival of kind, spearheaded by new coach Owen Coyle, has seen them overcome a disastrous begin to the season the place they managed to get solely a degree from the primary 4 matches.

The staff is presently positioned eighth on the desk however a win over FC Goa can propel them to the sixth spot. Nevertheless, it won’t be a simple job.

“We face a fantastic team. FC Goa are at the top of the table on merit. For me, they are the best team in the country, the table doesn’t lie. They have more points than anyone because they have quality. We respect them but do not fear them,” mentioned Coyle.

FC Goa are additionally in good kind and are on high of the desk with 18 factors from 9 matches. They’re additionally on a three-match profitable run, with the final recreation in opposition to Odisha ending Three-Zero of their favour. The Gaurs will see Thursday’s match as a possibility to consolidate their place within the top-four.

Coyle will need his star ahead Nerijus Valskis to proceed his purple patch. The Lithuanian ahead has scored 5 targets within the final 4 video games and is third on the objective scoring charts. The truth is, he has contributed 62.5 per cent of Chennaiyin’s objective, indicating the house staff’s reliance on their lead striker.

Nevertheless, a lot can even depend upon Lallianzuala Chhangte who opened his tally for the season of their earlier match in opposition to Kerala Blasters. His tempo and skill to penetrate defences shall be of use for Coyle’s aspect who shall be anticipated to defend stoutly in opposition to a possession-hungry Goa aspect.

Chhangte shall be a helpful outlet throughout counter-attacks.

“We have shown if we could perform as we did vs Kerala Blasters, then we can pick up points. Tomorrow, it will be two attacking teams trying to win the game. Looking forward to the game and we believe we can win the game,” expressed Coyle.

Chennaiyin might want to enhance their set-piece report as effectively. They’ve struggled with dead-ball conditions, each offensively and defensively, this season. They’ve scored only one objective from set-pieces and conceded 4 targets from set-pieces out of 12 targets.

FC Goa, however, have been way more environment friendly with set-pieces. Sergio Lobera’s staff has conceded only one objective from set-pieces whereas Mourtada Fall and Carlos Pena present attacking menace as effectively throughout such conditions.

FC Goa’s assault will pose loads of issues for the Chennaiyin defence as effectively. Ferran Corominas, since getting back from damage, has been in good objective scoring kind and has tallied six targets already.

Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous will look to offer ample service to Coro however one factor Lobera wish to see is his staff enhance their conversion charge.

“I said after the match (against Odisha) that we need to improve on our mistakes and we are working to try to improve and be 100% for the next game,” mentioned Lobera.

“I think, with the new coach (Owen Coyle) in Chennaiyin, it’s possible to see some changes. Chennaiyin play with more intensity and a good balance of offensive and defensive. It’s not an easy match for sure,” he added.

Chennaiyin’s defence, which is able to miss Eli Sabia (suspended), can have a tricky job on their fingers.

Furthermore, FC Goa have an envious report in Chennai. The Gaurs have received 4 out of the 5 matches they performed on the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium throughout the league levels.

The house aspect can even have to banish the recollections of a crushing Zero-Three defeat FC Goa handed out to them on the opening match of this season.

