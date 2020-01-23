Cherry Creek holds off Eaglecrest, 60-57

The Cherry Creek Bruins narrowly received over the Eaglecrest Raptors in a 60-57 recreation on Wednesday.

Cherry Creek was paced in scoring by Julian Hammond III who scored 26 factors whereas additionally recording 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Sebastian Cole helped the hassle by contributing eight factors, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Subsequent up for every workforce, Cherry Creek will keep dwelling and play Grandview, whereas Eaglecrest will journey to play Smoky Hill.

Eaglecrest has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

This story was created with expertise supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is obtainable.