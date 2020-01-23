News

Cherry Creek holds off Eaglecrest, 60-57

January 24, 2020
1 Min Read

The Cherry Creek Bruins narrowly received over the Eaglecrest Raptors in a 60-57 recreation on Wednesday.

Cherry Creek was paced in scoring by Julian Hammond III who scored 26 factors whereas additionally recording 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Sebastian Cole helped the hassle by contributing eight factors, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Subsequent up for every workforce, Cherry Creek will keep dwelling and play Grandview, whereas Eaglecrest will journey to play Smoky Hill.

Eaglecrest has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Submit at the moment

This story was created with expertise supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is obtainable.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment