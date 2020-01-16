Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze share new song ‘What’s In The Eye’ from upcoming album

Chester Bennington‘s pre-Linkin Park band Gray Daze have shared an unheard monitor from their upcoming full-length album – hearken to ‘What’s In The Eye’ under.

Bennington’s widow Talinda revealed final December that the ’90s group had been planning to reform with the late singer, and have been in the course of re-recording music for an LP when he died in 2017.

Learn Extra: ‘Hybrid Theory’: a celebration of Linkin Park’s iconic, life-changing debut album

The as-yet-untitled document – which was later accomplished by the star’s bandmates, buddies, household, and numerous collaborators – has now been previewed with its emotional first single, ‘What’s In The Eye’. The track was initially recorded in 1993 and 1996.

Penned by each Bennington and drummer Sean Dowdell, the reduce offers with emotions of loss following the loss of life of a buddy in a automotive accident, and options the unique vocals of a 17-year-old Chester.

Gray Daze reworked ‘What’s In The Eye’ below the steering of producers Chris Traynor, Kyle Hoffman and Jay Baumgardner.

Accompanying the brand new monitor is an easy lo-fi video, merging a close-up of a dilating eyeball with stay efficiency footage and animations.

Writing in an open letter final month, Talinda Bennington stated of the undertaking: “Releasing a new Grey Daze album will shine a light on where my husband started and hopefully give his fans a better understanding of his art and a more full picture of his journey through this incredible music.”

‘What’s In The Eye’ art work. CREDIT: Press

In a current interview, Sean Dowdell stated that Bennington would have been happy with the album they’re releasing in his honour.

“There is a depth in the lyrics on this record,” he stated. “Chester sings every word like he believes every single emotion attached.”

The album is predicted to reach this spring through Loma Vista Recordings, although an official launch date hasn’t been confirmed at current. You may see the official art work for ‘What’s In The Eye’ above.

Earlier than discovering success with Linkin Park, Bennington reduce his tooth in Gray Daze within the early 1990s. The band launched two albums within the type of ‘Wake Me’ (1994) and ‘…No Sun Today’ (1997).