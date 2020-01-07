Chester Bennington‘s widow is now a fortunately remarried girl!

The late Linkin Park frontman’s spouse, Talinda Bennington, formally remarried in a particular non-public ceremony in Hawaii on Saturday. The 43-year-old newlywed mentioned ‘I do’ to Los Angeles County firefighter Michael Fredman; the couple first obtained engaged again in April, earlier than saying their engagement publicly in September.

Bennington handed away in July of 2017.

All studies affirm Saturday was a really completely happy day for each households, and even Bennington’s household approves of Fredman and Talinda collectively. That makes for easy crusing contemplating the musician has three youngsters with Talinda — son Tyler and twin daughters Lilly and Lila. In accordance with TMZ, all the children had been there for the ceremony together with different family and friends members. Nice!!!

There was only one little drawback, regardless of all of the completely happy information going round. As you possibly can see (under), Talinda posted the marriage discover to her Instagram web page together with a message to “set something straight” regarding early media studies about her nuptials.

Right here’s the complete submit (under):

View this submit on Instagram With pleasure and love I need to set one thing straight. ON JANUARY 4th, I wed a beautiful man, nice pal, and son this weekend. We celebrated with all of our household and buddies on the gorgeous island of O’ahu. The day we selected was a day of which means, in many various methods. My anniversary with my love, Chester, JAN 1 Was NOT THE DAYE. Jan 1st will all the time be the day I married Chester. I’d by no means paint over that stunning day with the rest. To all the tabloids who printed a false story, inciting anger to me and my husband, who has upset a lot of followers, and to create anger and ache, I ask you FOR WHAT?? To make cash off of a false headline needs to be felony. SHAME ON YOU @TMZ and another that has repeated the story.Please Repost. A submit shared by Talinda Bennington (@talinda320) on Jan 5, 2020 at three:19pm PST

And in that remark part beneath the discover, she clarified one thing in regards to the date of this marriage ceremony in comparison with her first one again in 2005 with Chester:

“With joy and love I want to set something straight. ON JANUARY 4th, I wed a wonderful man, great friend, and son this weekend. We celebrated with all of our family and friends on the beautiful island of O’ahu. The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways. My anniversary with my love, Chester, JAN 1 Was NOT THE DAYE [sic]. Jan 1st will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint over that beautiful day with anything else. To all of the tabloids who printed a false story, inciting anger to me and my husband, who has upset lots of fans, and to create anger and pain, I ask you FOR WHAT?? To make money off of a false headline should be criminal.”

So, because it seems, these two had been married three days after what would have been Talinda’s 15th anniversary with the Linkin Park band member. Gotcha.

Regardless, we’re completely happy for the brand new couple, and we want them one of the best as they journey off into the sundown to get pleasure from married life! Right here’s to them having a tremendous time collectively eternally!

What do U take into consideration the marriage, Perezcious readers?! Certain, it’s not on the anniversary of Talinda’s big day with Chester, however… three days aside? Too shut? Or all good?

Sound OFF together with your opinions within the feedback (under)…