Lucasfilm / Disney

Chewbacca desires nothing greater than to see one among his previous buddies once more, and we’re betting you’ll be able to guess which one.

Joonas Suotamo , the towering Finnish actor who has portrayed the Wookiee in 4 function movies, revealed in a latest interview that he is fairly keen on Alden Ehrenreich, his co-star in Solo: A Star Wars Story — and that he hopes to share the display with him once more sometime. (through The Hollywood Reporter)

Ehrenreich had some fairly large sneakers to fill when he was forged as a younger Solo — a job made well-known, after all, by the nice Harrison Ford — within the 2018 spin-off function. Even though the flick had a legendarily troubled manufacturing (its unique administrators Phil Lord and Chris Miller even departed halfway by, to get replaced by Ron Howard), it obtained respectable essential notices, and is kind of well-regarded amongst followers.

Requested if he and Ehrenreich remained in contact after working collectively on the movie, Suotamo mentioned, “I do communicate with Alden each infrequently, however I have not seen him for the reason that premieres. Every so often, we’ll message one another, and I hope he is doing nice. If we ever return to Solo, I can not wait to work with him once more.”

Suotamo additionally addressed the film’s bumpy street to the display, indicating that whereas Disney and Lucasfilm brass might need been huffing and puffing over the shifting personnel and the in depth reshoots which turned essential when Howard took over, the stress did not essentially discover its option to the actors on set.

“It was a long shoot, and there was some controversy,” he mentioned. “But, all that stuff happens outside of the film set. Actors don’t get involved with that. We were still having fun and shooting a film that we enjoyed.”