Lucasfilm / Disney
Chewbacca desires nothing greater than to see one among his previous buddies once more, and we’re betting you’ll be able to guess which one.
Joonas Suotamo , the towering Finnish actor who has portrayed the Wookiee in 4 function movies, revealed in a latest interview that he is fairly keen on Alden Ehrenreich, his co-star in Solo: A Star Wars Story — and that he hopes to share the display with him once more sometime. (through The Hollywood Reporter)
Ehrenreich had some fairly large sneakers to fill when he was forged as a younger Solo — a job made well-known, after all, by the nice Harrison Ford — within the 2018 spin-off function. Even though the flick had a legendarily troubled manufacturing (its unique administrators Phil Lord and Chris Miller even departed halfway by, to get replaced by Ron Howard), it obtained respectable essential notices, and is kind of well-regarded amongst followers.
Requested if he and Ehrenreich remained in contact after working collectively on the movie, Suotamo mentioned, “I do communicate with Alden each infrequently, however I have not seen him for the reason that premieres. Every so often, we’ll message one another, and I hope he is doing nice. If we ever return to Solo, I can not wait to work with him once more.”
Suotamo additionally addressed the film’s bumpy street to the display, indicating that whereas Disney and Lucasfilm brass might need been huffing and puffing over the shifting personnel and the in depth reshoots which turned essential when Howard took over, the stress did not essentially discover its option to the actors on set.
“It was a long shoot, and there was some controversy,” he mentioned. “But, all that stuff happens outside of the film set. Actors don’t get involved with that. We were still having fun and shooting a film that we enjoyed.”
May Chewbacca and Han Solo ever seem collectively onscreen once more?
Lucasfilm / Disney
Solo underperformed severely on the field workplace, garnering solely a $392 million worldwide tackle a price range of $275 million. Which means that Ehrenreich’s Han is not prone to return to the massive display any time quickly, however as many a Star Wars fan will inform you, the way forward for the franchise is wanting a lot brighter on the small display in the intervening time, because of Disney .
The primary season of Jon Favreau’s collection The Mandalorian was met with a rapturous reception, and since late final yr, unsubstantiated rumors Solo spin-off collection is headed for the streamer have been flitting concerning the web. Considering the Star Wars collection that we already know are within the works at Disney , it does not appear too far outdoors the realm of risk.
Take into account that a kind of collection is an as-yet unnamed serial centered on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Like Solo, Rogue One was a one-off function (albeit one which carried out a lot, a lot better by way of ticket gross sales), and whereas Luna is a fantastic actor who introduced quite a bit to the function of Andor, it is protected to say that Han Solo is a barely extra well-known character.
Talking of which, the Mouse Home additionally has a serial centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi on the way in which, with Ewan McGregor reprising his function from the prequel motion pictures. If Obi-Wan can carry a collection, we see no motive why Han Solo could not; heck, with all the unsavory characters the smuggler has been identified to affiliate with, we are able to even see Ehrenreich and Suotamo in a Mandalorian-style area western with much more double-crosses, ethical dilemmas, and shootouts.
Make it occur, Mickey — it is not smart to upset a Wookiee.
Add Comment