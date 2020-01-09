Chewbacca’s mystery line in Rise of Skywalker has been revealed

Lucasfilm / Disney
In case you were not conscious, it seems that Chewbacca can have a little bit of an angle.
Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo, who portrays the Wookiee within the Star Wars sequel trilogy and in Solo: A Star Wars Story, lately sat down for a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In it, he revealed dialog his character has with Rey (Daisy Ridley) in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker principally sees Chewie taking a shot on the piloting abilities of Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).
The dialog takes place proper after Chewbacca and Rey are reunited, with the latter taking her place within the Captain’s seat of the Millennium Falcon. Chewie growls one thing at Rey in his attribute trend, and since no one on Earth really speaks Wookiee, followers have been curious as to what he mentioned — particularly after Rey (who does converse his language) responded with a succinct “It is.”
Fortuitously, Suotamo — who took over the function of Chewie from Peter Mayhew in 2014 — was capable of shed some gentle on the alternate. Plainly the Wookiee hadn’t been too thrilled with Poe’s time on the Falcon’s controls. “I think Chewbacca is saying something like, ‘It’s good that you’re back in the Falcon, because Poe has been damaging the Falcon with his reckless, shifty flying.’ So, I think it’s a small jab at Poe at that point.”
Contemplating that Poe prides himself on being a hotshot pilot, we predict Suotamo is barely understating the scale of that jab. It is good to know that, after every little thing he is been by means of within the service of the Rebel and the Resistance (together with shedding his finest buddy, Han Solo, in The Pressure Awakens), Chewie nonetheless has a humorousness — and a reasonably acerbic one, at that.
Do the filmmakers know what Chewbacca’s traces are?
Lucasfilm / Disney
This raises the query of simply what number of of Chewbacca’s traces are literally scripted (as is completed together with his religious successor, Groot, within the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films). The quick reply is that it in all probability varies relying on who’s writing the character, however we do know that English translations of the Wookiee’s grunts, roars, and squeals have appeared within the scripts for Star Wars flicks going no less than way back to the second, 1980’s The Empire Strikes Again.
We all know this because of Mayhew, who took to Twitter in 2016 to share some behind the scenes footage from that movie. It reveals the crew taking pictures a take of the scene through which Solo approaches Chewie, who’s atop the Falcon doing just a few repairs, within the Insurgent base on Hoth. Within the clip, Mayhew could be heard shouting Chewbacca’s traces (that are solely barely muffled by his masks), which is downright weird given the actor’s British accent. For the file, the very first thing he says to Solo is, “Where the hell have you been?”
This custom has continued with the present crop of Star Wars flicks. Solo: A Star Wars Story co-screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan revealed in 2018 that in that flick’s script, all of Chewie’s traces have been written in English. “We wanted Alden [Ehrenreich], who was playing Han, to know what was being said to him,” Kasdan defined. “So he would know what to play, regardless of what he interpreted from the moan” (by way of CinemaBlend).
Apparently, Chewbacca’s dialogue was dealt with equally for Rise of Skywalker, which can possible mark the final time we see the large lug onscreen — except, in fact, Suotamo has something to say about it.
Will Joonas Suotamo return to the Star Wars franchise?
Tristan Fewings/Getty Photographs
There in all probability aren’t a heck of loads of roles in main Hollywood productions being doled out for 7-foot tall guys like Suotamo, who has clearly loved his time taking part in probably the most iconic spaceship co-pilot in movie historical past. Regardless of the blended reception the sequel flicks (and Solo, for that matter) have obtained, the actor had nothing however constructive issues to say about his expertise engaged on them, and he expressed his satisfaction that everyone concerned with the films had achieved what they got down to accomplish.
“I’m so happy with the way the Skywalker saga ends,” he mentioned. “I’m really excited for people to see and experience it. I think it’s multifaceted and detailed. I’m just really happy about how Chewbacca fits in to the picture. He’s been with the Resistance and Rebellion for so long, and it’s great to see that he’s out on an adventure with his friends again.”
On the conclusion of the interview, he was posed a scintillating query: does he assume he’ll ever be invited again into the Lucasfilm fold to play Chewbacca once more sooner or later down the highway? His response was to provide his personal practiced model of Chewie’s iconic growl, earlier than providing hope for the longer term within the type of certainly one of Rise of Skywalker‘s most compelling themes. “I think Chewbacca — more than anyone — is never really gone,” he mentioned. “So, I am actually hoping. I would not say no to extra Star Wars.”
And we would not say no to seeing him within the function once more. Good luck, Mr. Suotamo… might the Pressure be with you.
Add Comment