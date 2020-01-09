Chewbacca’s mystery line in Rise of Skywalker has been revealed

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Lucasfilm / Disney

In case you were not conscious, it seems that Chewbacca can have a little bit of an angle.

Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo, who portrays the Wookiee within the Star Wars sequel trilogy and in Solo: A Star Wars Story, lately sat down for a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In it, he revealed dialog his character has with Rey (Daisy Ridley) in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker principally sees Chewie taking a shot on the piloting abilities of Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).

The dialog takes place proper after Chewbacca and Rey are reunited, with the latter taking her place within the Captain’s seat of the Millennium Falcon. Chewie growls one thing at Rey in his attribute trend, and since no one on Earth really speaks Wookiee, followers have been curious as to what he mentioned — particularly after Rey (who does converse his language) responded with a succinct “It is.”

Fortuitously, Suotamo — who took over the function of Chewie from Peter Mayhew in 2014 — was capable of shed some gentle on the alternate. Plainly the Wookiee hadn’t been too thrilled with Poe’s time on the Falcon’s controls. “I think Chewbacca is saying something like, ‘It’s good that you’re back in the Falcon, because Poe has been damaging the Falcon with his reckless, shifty flying.’ So, I think it’s a small jab at Poe at that point.”

Contemplating that Poe prides himself on being a hotshot pilot, we predict Suotamo is barely understating the scale of that jab. It is good to know that, after every little thing he is been by means of within the service of the Rebel and the Resistance (together with shedding his finest buddy, Han Solo, in The Pressure Awakens), Chewie nonetheless has a humorousness — and a reasonably acerbic one, at that.