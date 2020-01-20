ENTERTAINMENT News

Chhapaak Day 10 Collection – Chhapaak 10th Day Box Office Collections | Deepika Padukone

January 20, 2020
Chhapaak has grow to be an extremely profitable movie within the nation. The movie has created a historical past throughout the nation by showcasing a delicate subject that has destroyed the lives of a number of ladies. The movie attracts heavy inspiration from the real-life occasions of Laxmi Agarwal, a outstanding character in India who survived an acid assault that nearly destroyed her life.

Chhapaak has been going toe to toe with one other notable Bollywood movie, Tanhaji. To this point Chhapaak has collected a good quantity of enterprise. By the seems to be of it, the movie has earned round ₹30.58 Crores as a internet assortment in India. Check out Chhapaak box-office assortment on the 10th day.

Chhapaak day 8

So far as the predictions are considered, Chhapaak did earn round ₹1.30 Crores as of right now.

10-day box-office assortment of Chhapaak

Friday: Day 1: ₹four.77 Crores


Saturday: Day 2: ₹6.90 Crores


Sunday: Day three: ₹7.35 Crores


Monday: Day four: ₹2.35 Crores


Tuesday: Day 5: ₹2.55 Crores


Wednesday: Day 6: ₹2.61 Crores


Thursday: Day 7: ₹1.85 Crores


Friday: Day eight: ₹1.00 Crores


Saturday: Day 9: ₹1.20 Crores


Sunday: Day 10: ₹1.30 Crores

Within the first week, Chhapaak has collected round ₹28.38 Crores within the nation. Furthermore, the general box-office assortment of the movie when it comes to the web assortment is round ₹31.88 Crores. The worldwide assortment of Chhapaak in 10 days is round ₹47.00 Crores. The gross assortment of Chhapaak and abroad assortment is ₹37.00 Crores and ₹10.00 Crores, respectively.

Chhapaak has modified the dynamics of filmmaking and storytelling

The movie has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. Along with this, KA Productions, Absolute Productions, Fox Star Studios, & Mriga Movies have collectively produced the hit movie.

The movie revolves round Malti portrayed by Deepika Padukone and Amol performed by Vikrant Massey in lead roles. Deepika Padukone additionally helms the position of the producer of the movie.

