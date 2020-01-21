Chhapaak Day 11 Collection – Chhapaak 11th Day Box Office Collections | Deepika Padukone

The Indian Hindi-language drama movie “Chaapaak” directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by her in addition to Deepika Padukone in collaboration with Fox Star Studios, hit the large screens of the nation on 10th of January 2020.

Based mostly on the lifetime of Laxmi Agarwal, the movie options Deepika Padukone as an acid assault survivor, alongside Vikrant Massey. The movie has given a great efficiency on the field workplace in its first eleven days of launch and has been capable of make a internet assortment of Rs 32.48 crores.

Whereas the film earned Rs 28.38 crores in its first week of launch, it earned Rs zero.95 crores, Rs 1.four crores, Rs 1.75 crores, and Rs zero.5 crores on its eighth day, ninth day, 10th day and 11th day respectively. Thus, the estimated complete internet field workplace assortment of the movie Chhapaak comes out to be Rs 32.98 crores.

Chhapaak’s 11 Days Field Workplace Assortment

The movie made a Web assortment of Rs 32.98 crores and Gross assortment of Rs 38.5 crores from everywhere in the nation.

The movie has additionally collected Rs 51.5 crores from everywhere in the world whereas the abroad assortment made by the movie is Rs 13 crores.

Chhapaak’s 11th Day Occupancy in Theaters

On the 11th day of the movie, the theaters have been occupied by 7.64% within the morning reveals whereas within the afternoon reveals, the occupancy was 10.89%.

Within the night reveals, the theaters have been occupied by 10.70% whereas within the evening reveals, the theaters have been occupied by 11.02%.

The general occupancy of theatres for the movie Chhapaak on its 11th day of launch and on its second Monday, that’s, on the 20th of January 2020, is 10.06%.