Chhapaak Day 12 Collection – Chhapaak 12th Day Box Office Collections | Deepika Padukone

Chhapaak hit the screens on 10th January 2020. The movie earned round 32.98 Cr on its first 11 days. Listed below are the 12th-day collections of Chhapaak. Chhapaak might earn as much as zero.50 Cr on the box-office on its twelfth day.

The movie has earned 33.43 Cr in India, 52.zero Cr worldwide, 13 Cr abroad. Chhapaak acquired a complete of 9.00% occupancy on Tuesday, 21st January 2020. Regardless of the poor numbers, the movie continues to be getting higher occupancy in areas like Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow. The movie acquired 11.2% of occupancy on night exhibits, 11.7% throughout evening exhibits.

The movie Chhapaak relies on the lifetime of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid assault survivor. Deepika Padukone will likely be seen taking part in the position. The movie options Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Anand Tiwari in distinguished roles. The movie was written and directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar beneath Fox Star Studios.

Deepika Padukone was final seen alongside Shahrukh Khan on Zero which doesn’t attain the viewers’s expectations. the movie Zero earned a complete of 200 Cr on its full run. now, Deepika Padukone is working with Kabir Khan within the movie 83 which is about 1983 WorldCup.

based on the movie’s Wikipedia web page, the movie’s funds is 35 Cr. In line with our view, the movie has acquired a break from its assortment. The movie might earn at most 50 Cr. on the opposite aspect, the movie Tanhaji, which launched on the identical day is incomes big cash on the box-office and it has outdone Chhapaak on the box-office.