Chhapaak Day 13 Collection – Chhapaak 13th Day Box Office Collections | Deepika Padukone

The Indian Hindi-language drama movie “Chaapaak” directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by her in addition to Deepika Padukone in collaboration with Fox Star Studios, hit the large screens of the nation on 10th of January 2020.

Primarily based on the lifetime of Laxmi Agarwal, the movie options Deepika Padukone as an acid assault survivor, alongside Vikrant Massey. The movie has given an excellent efficiency on the field workplace in its first 12 days of launch and has been in a position to make a internet assortment of Rs 33.43 crores.

In response to the response the film is getting, it’s anticipated that the movie might earn Rs zero.four crores on its 13th day.

Whereas the film earned Rs 33.43 crores in its first 12 days of launch, it’s anticipated to earn Rs zero.four crores on its 13th day. Thus, the estimated complete internet field workplace assortment of the movie Chhapaak comes out to be Rs 33.83 crores.

Chhapaak’s 13 Days Field Workplace Assortment

The movie made a Internet assortment of Rs 33.83 crores and Gross assortment of Rs 39.5 crores from everywhere in the nation.

The movie has additionally collected Rs 53 crores from everywhere in the world whereas the abroad assortment made by the movie is Rs 13.5 crores.

Chhapaak’s 13th Day Occupancy in Theaters

On the 13th day of the movie, the theaters have been occupied by eight.85% within the morning exhibits whereas within the afternoon exhibits, the occupancy was 9.03%.

The occupancy of the theaters for the movie Chhapaak within the night exhibits and within the evening exhibits is but to be noticed.

The general occupancy of theatres for the movie Chhapaak on its 13th day of launch and on its second Wednesday, that’s, on the 22nd of January 2020, is eight.94%.