Chhapaak Day 3 Collection – Chapak 3rd Day Box Office Collections | Deepika Padukone

Chhapaak, which was launched on January 10th, 2020 collected round 50 Cr on its first two days. Right here is the third-day assortment for Chhapaak.

Chhapaak is predicted to gather 15 Cr roughly on its third day. In response to studies, the movie could get affected for assortment from Ajay Devgn’s’ Tanhaji which was launched on the identical day.

In response to studies, the movie could get 50-70 Cr on its first weekend. Additionally, the Pongal pageant may also help Tanhaji for getting higher collections. The movie can run efficiently in its first week with these vacation issue.

Sources say that Chhapaak was acquired nicely with constructive discuss and obtained a constructive vibe as celebrities supported this movie on twitter. In response to a survey, Chhapaak has turn out to be one of many best performances of Deepika’s profession.

Deepika Padukone is but once more again with one other sturdy character after highly effective roles in some movies like Padmaavat (2018), Piku (2015), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and plenty of extra.

Chhapaak is predicated on true incidents, lifetime of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid assault survivor, whose character is performed by Deepika Padukone within the movie together with Vikrant Massey who’ll be seen as Deepika’s companion.

The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Ankit Bisht in most important roles. The movie is written, directed and produced by Megha Gulzar together with Deepika Padukone underneath the banner Fox Productions. The music of this movie was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the cinematography was finished by Malay Prakash and obtained edited by Nitin Baid.

Deepika Padukone was seen supporting the protest at JNU for CAA on 07th January 2020. Later, two hashtags #BoycottChhapaak and #BoycottDeepika started trending in Indian Twitter. Additionally, #ISupportDeepika was began too together with the opposite two. Do these have an effect on the collections? let the viewers determine!

With the weekend and vacation issue, the movie ‘Chhapaak’ can get-go higher on the box-office and may acquire good numbers.