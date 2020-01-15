Chhapaak Day 6 Collection – Chhapaak 6th Day Box Office Collections | Deepika Padukone

Chhapaak has earned round 26.23 Cr in its first 5 days. Right here is the Sixth-day assortment of Chhapaak. The movie’s collections are getting affected by Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji which was launched on the identical day. Chhapaak had an total 29.17% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

In accordance with numerous studies, the movie earned round 19 Cr on its first weekend. Now, the movie will get an enormous lead because it enters the second week with the Pongal pageant, which will help Chhapaak for getting extra collections. So, the movie can earn extra quantity in its second week.

The movie is getting a mean response in areas like Bihar, Kolkata, Pune, whereas in areas like Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur the occupancy is extra and movie is incomes extra money.

In accordance with movie critics, Chhapaak was opened effectively with constructive speak and acquired a constructive vibe as celebrities supported this movie on twitter. a lot of the Individuals are claiming that, Chhapaak has turn out to be one of many best performances of Deepika’s profession.

Deepika Padukone is as soon as once more enjoying a strong character after roles in movies like Padmaavat (2018), Piku (2015), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and plenty of extra.

Chhapaak is predicated on true incidents, lifetime of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid assault survivor, whose character is performed by Deepika Padukone within the movie together with Vikrant Massey who’ll be seen as Deepika’s associate.

The movie comprises Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Ankit Bisht in predominant roles. The movie is written, directed and produced by Megha Gulzar together with Deepika Padukone underneath the banner Fox Productions. The music of this movie was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the cinematography was carried out by Malay Prakash and acquired edited by Nitin Baid.

In accordance with our view, Chhapaak can carry out at a mean tempo with many different movies in competitors. Chhapaak just isn’t definitely worth the buck style movie however it’s certainly a fantastic movie to observe!