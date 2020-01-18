Chhapaak Day 8 Collection – Chhapaak 8th Day Box Office Collections | Deepika Padukone

Chhapaak which launched on 10th January 2020 has earned 28.three Cr on its first 7 days. Listed below are the Eighth-day collections of Chhapaak. Chhapaak is predicted to earn round 1 Cr on its eighth-day. The movie’s price range is round 35 Cr as per sources.

The movie earned round 44 Cr worldwide, 29.three Cr web in India, and 10 Cr abroad. Chhapaak acquired an total of round 13 % occupancy on Friday, 17th January 2020. The movie acquired good numbers in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad.

Chhapaak is a Hindi language emotional drama movie which is predicated on the lifetime of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid assault survivor. Chhapaak acquired obtained with a mean speak. Critics complained in regards to the tempo of the movie. Additionally, some have complained that it is sort of a documentary and never like a movie.

The movie options Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Ankit Bisht in lead roles. Megha Gulzar has written and directed the movie, additionally produced together with Deepika Padukone below banner Fox Manufacturing banner. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the background rating and songs for the movie, Malay Prakash dealt with cinematography and Nitin Baid edited the movie.

In response to sources, Tanhaji has outdone Chhapaak when it comes to collections however Chhapaak continues to be a message-oriented movie and never a price buck style movie. With a weekend forward, the movie could barely get higher collections and should attain 50 Cr worldwide.