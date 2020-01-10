Chhapaak Full Movie Download Leaked Online By Tamil Rockers | Will The Film Suffer A Huge Loss? | Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone Starrer ‘Chhapaak’ is all set to launch on 10th January 2020. Chhapaak is a Hindi-language drama style movie starring Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Ankit Bisht in main roles. The movie is written and directed by Megha Gulzar and produced by herself together with Deepika Padukone.

This movie relies on the lifetime of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid assault survivor, which is performed by Deepika Padukone within the movie together with Vikrant Massey. The music of this movie was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the cinematography was performed by Malay Prakash and modifying was made by Nitin Baid.

Chhapaak is scheduled to launch on 10th January 2020. This movie will conflict with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji which can launch on the identical day. Deepika Padukone introduced this movie on 24th December 2018 from her twitter account.

Additionally, Vikrant Massey might be seen as Deepika’s companion within the movie. He mentioned that individuals have to know the dedication, power which individuals could have an viewers also needs to know what precisely Laxmi went by.

After giving some finest performances in Padmaavat (2018), Piku (2015), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and plenty of extra, Deepika Padukone is once more coming with Chhapaak which can be a strong position in her profession.

