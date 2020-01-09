Chhapaak: Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer to take legal action against Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s JNU go to













Deepika Padukone’s much-anticipated movie ‘Chhapaak’ will launch on Friday, January 10. However because the movie nears its launch, it has come below the radar of controversies.

Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer, Aparna Bhat, has challenged the crew of ‘Chhapaak’ and determined to take authorized motion in opposition to them for not mentioning her title within the credit. She took to Fb to write down, “Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts… tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause…Ironies of life.”

She additional wrote she’s going to take authorized motion in opposition to Deepika and the makers of the film. “I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even “Thanks!!”. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences,” she wrote.

Aparna claims to be deeply saddened by the act and shall combat for her proper solely to guard her id and protect her integrity. She additionally stated that the combat shall be robust as she may face hurdles in difficult massive names. However she is able to face the results.

Deepika has been receiving appreciation messages ever since she made a go to to the JNU to precise solidarity with the scholars who had been attacked.

‘Chhapaak’ will launch on January 10. The movie additionally stars Vikrant Massey within the lead position.

For the uninitiated, Chhapaak will conflict with Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on the field workplace, the movie additionally stars Saif Ali Khan within the lead.