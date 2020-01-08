Chhapaak movie early reactions: Deepika Padukone’s film declared as first hit of 2020

Deepika Padukone in ChhapaakTwitter

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is a story of hope and triumph which is all set to unfold on January 10. A film is at present being screened for film journalists and movie reviewer two days earlier than the discharge and constructive reactions have already began pouring in on social media.

Chhapaak brings the journey of an acid assault survivor and totally different phases of her wrestle on the massive display. Deepika performs the acid assault sufferer named Malti, the character which relies on the actual life acid assault sufferer Laxmi Agarwal. Being a eager observer and having a watch for minimalistic particulars, each Meghna and Deepika have tried to inculcate and ship as many info and the fact they might have.

Going by the early reactions on Twitter, Chhapaak has managed to impress the viewers along with his hard-hitting dialogues, sensible performances and a robust screenplay that retains you hooked to your seats. The film is fast-paced and would not take time in establishing the plot and storyline.

Deepika Padukone as Malti together with director Meghna Gulzar have been receiving praises from all corners and Chhapaak is being declared as the primary hit of 2020 up to now. Check out early reactions on Chhapaak.

Interval time at #Chhapaak Take a bow #MeghanaGulzar and @deepikapadukone. The movie establishes the story very quickly and the scene the place Malti will get attacked pierces by way of your coronary heart. Such a soul stirring movie until now. 2020 has its first winner. DP is excellent! — nayandeep rakshit (@NayandipRakshit) January eight, 2020

Interval of #Chhapaak … @meghnagulzar is such a singular filmmaker. There may be a lot of honesty within the Trigger that the movie stands for. @deepikapadukone is solely beautiful and so dignified. She is fearless. And that is an understatement. Good up to now! — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) January eight, 2020

Laborious-hitting dialogues, heartfelt performances and telling a few sturdy trigger with a progressive mindset sums up the first half of #Chhapaak @deepikapadukone @masseysahib @meghnagulzar @atikachohan @foxstarhindi @_KaProductions @MrigaFilms #ChhapaakReview #PopDiaries — Pop Diaries Bollywood (@ipopdiaries) January eight, 2020

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Manufacturing, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Movies, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is about to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.