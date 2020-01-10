Chhapaak movie review and rating by audience: Live updates on Deepika Padukone’s film

Deepika Padukone’s JNU go to













Director Meghna Gulzar’s Hindi film Chhapaak, that includes Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey within the lead roles, has acquired constructive evaluations and scores from the viewers all over the world.

Chhapaak is a drama movie primarily based on the lifetime of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid assault survivor. Meghna Gulzar has not solely written script and dialogues for the movie, but additionally co-produced it with Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone and Govind Singh Sandhu. The film has acquired a U certificates from the censor board and its runtime is 2.03 hours.

Chhapaak story: The movie is about 19-year-old Malti (Deepika Padukone), who aspires to be a singer. However a splash of acid adjustments the course of her life. Submit this, how she goes to work for an NGO for acid assault victims, battle her courtroom case and will get corrective surgical procedures on the hospital kind the crux of the movie.

Evaluation: Meghna Gulzar brilliantly depicted how Malti’s life turns to ashes within the blink of a watch and the way she rises from it like a Phoenix, units her ashore and helps her discover herself. The director has handled the topic with the sensitivity and seriousness it deserves. Furthermore, her narration is good and interesting, stated the viewers.

Performances: Deepika Padukone has infused Malti with quiet heroism. Her good efficiency is the spotlight of Chhapaak. As her boyfriend, Vikrant Massey has additionally delivered good performing and his chemistry along with her is a deal with to look at on display. Vishal Dahiya, Madhurjeet Sarghi and Ankit Bisht have additionally accomplished justice to their respective roles, stated the viewers.

Technical: Chhapaak has first rate manufacturing values and beautiful background rating, superb digital camera angles and dialogues are the points of interest on the technical entrance, added the filmgoers.

Chhapaak film assessment dwell updates: We carry you some viewers’ response to the movie shared on Twitter. Scroll all the way down to see the viewers’s reactions.

T @SRKsSquad

#Chhapaak Tickles you, strikes you, conjures up you with it is easy but efficient writing. And when it ends, It throw you on the bottom earlier than taking it off beneath you. Deepika but once more delivers placing efficiency. She has performed Malti with utmost sincerity and impeccability. A younger lady tries to rebuild her life after a person throws acid in her face on a public avenue in New Delhi in 2005.

Rohit Khilnani @rohitkhilnani

2020 begins with a hard-hitting movie! @deepikapadukone delivers a terrific efficiency & so does @masseysahib. @meghnagulzar has directed it with the sensitivity & seriousness it deserves. Good writing by @atikachohan #Chhapaak is a winner! Go & watch it in a cinema corridor

Murtaza Ali Khan @MurtazaCritic

#Chhapaak is a formidable movie about an essential topic that is informed with a variety of heat. @deepikapadukone delivers profession finest efficiency. @masseysahib is a scene stealer. The scenes he shares with #DeepikaPadukone are pure gold. Hindi cinema has come of age in an enormous means.

Dr Ejaz Waris @drejazwaris

Simply ended watching #Chapaak. Anticipated far more nevertheless it’s common fare. Movie conveys the acid assault message however it isn’t bonded with a powerful script which falters mid means . lengthy courtroom sequences and half baked romance. Watch it for Deepika solely , and it isn’t her finest. three ⭐️.

Røhit_D_Røy @RohitKu15579983