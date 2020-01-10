Chhapaak movie review and rating: Critics feel Deepika Padukone’s film had the potential to do better

Deepika Padukone’s JNU go to













Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar’s first collaboration collectively, Chhapaak, is lastly right here. Identified for making movies on real-life occasions and portraying them with finesse, Meghna Gulzar has once more tried to deliver to celluloid the trials and tribulations of an acid-attack sufferer. Deepika was seen enjoying the function of an acid-attack survivor. Whereas critics and viewers have applauded the movie for its courageous topic and portrayal, all of them really feel the movie may have accomplished a little bit higher. Let’s check out the Critics overview.

Indian Specific went with three.5 stars out of 5: Her Malti embodies the movie’s anti-patriarchy stance, minus shrillness or preachiness. Drama with out dreaded melodrama. You have a look at Padukone, so far-off from the dressed-up, made-up elements she’s accomplished until now, and acknowledge an actor who desires to interrupt out of her secure zone, to really inhabit another person’s pores and skin even when it is burnt.

TOI went with three.5 stars out of 5: Chhaapak’ is a delicate movie with a fragile, but highly effective, dealing with of a heinous crime in opposition to girls, and an essential story that must be heard.

Bollywoodlife went with three stars out of 5: You want what you see, you applaud the intent, however all alongside, you’re feeling that there may’ve been one thing extra. You allow the theatre feeling that you’ve got been dished out an honest movie on a pertinent topic that had the potential to be higher. The makers have a track-record of taking real-life tales a notch increased. Nonetheless, in totality, it does fall a bit in need of expectations. There have been highly effective moments within the lifetime of Laxmi Agarwal that you simply anticipated to see within the movie.

Mumbai Mirror went with three.5 stars out of 5: Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, the onomatopoeic rendition of the heinous act of dousing one with acid, manages a story that is delicate reasonably than exploitative. As a number one actress, Padukone’s determination to think about a component the place she could be compelled to half together with her self-importance is commendable.

HEARALPUBLICIST went with three stars out of 5: With a lot crammed into 123 minutes, there are occasions when Chhapaak seems both to be drifting from one subject to a different or inching near bursting on the seams. However delicate directorial touches elevate some passages of the movie.