Chhapaak Movie Review, Twitter Talk, Audience Reaction And Rating | Deepika Padukone

Chhapaak is an Indian Hindi-language drama style movie starring Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Ankit Bisht in main roles. The movie was directed and produced by Megha Gulzar together with Deepika Padukone beneath the banner Fox Productions.

This movie relies on the lifetime of Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika performs the function of her, an acid assault survivor together with Vikrant Massey. The music of this movie was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the cinematography was executed by Malay Prakash and received edited by Nitin Baid.

This movie is scheduled to launch on 10th January 2020. This movie will conflict with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji which is able to launch on the identical day. Deepika Padukone introduced this movie on 24th December 2018 from her twitter account.

The official trailer of this movie was launched on 10th December 2018. Additionally, Deepika Padukone received teared up throughout the trailer launch because the emotional toll received out. The trailer acquired a constructive and stunning response with round 43 Million views and in addition 1.5 Million likes.

Deepika Padukone mentioned that she couldn’t do Chhapaak if Meghna Gulzar was not the director. She additionally mentioned that the movie is made to interrupt all of the stereotypes and She will be able to’t examine this movie to every other movie that she has executed earlier than. The director of the movie mentioned that making Chhapaak with Deepika was a fortunate likelihood.

Vikrant Massey, who performed the function of Deepika’s accomplice mentioned that individuals have to grasp the willpower, energy which individuals can have an viewers also needs to know what precisely Laxmi went via.

Deepika Padukone was seen supporting the protest at JNU for CAA on 07th January 2020. Later, two hashtags #BoycottChhapaak and #BoycottDeepika started trending in Indian Twitter by the members of the Bharatiya Janata Celebration. Additionally, #ISupportDeepika was began too together with the opposite two.

After taking part in highly effective characters in Padmaavat (2018), Piku (2015), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and lots of extra, Deepika was once more again with Chhapaak which can also be a strong function in her profession.

Chhapaak Twitter Assessment

#OneWordReview…#Chhapaak: POWERFUL.



Ranking: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½



Some tales ought to be advised. Some points should be addressed… Intestine-wrenching, but empowering… Aces: Delicate writing. Expert path. Masterful performances… Take a bow, #Deepika and #MeghnaGulzar. #ChhapaakReview pic.twitter.com/LyDUkFtrvq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January eight, 2020

Film Assessment: #Chhapaak Ranking: three.5/5 “Playing her most challenging role so far, @deepikapadukone breathes life into every frame. She makes us believe we’re watching the travails of a normal girl.” Learn @devscribbler’s full evaluation now.https://t.co/JTgflVMAxh — Filmfare (@filmfare) January eight, 2020