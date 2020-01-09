Chhattisgarh Official Suspended For Remark Against Sonia Gandhi

A neighborhood official was suspended for posting an “objectionable” remark towards Sonia Gandhi

Balod:

A neighborhood official in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district was suspended on Thursday for posting an “objectionable” remark towards Congress president Sonia Gandhi on a WhatsApp group.

Chhattisgarh is a Congress-ruled state. Kripa Ram Barman, sub-engineer with the Doundi Nagar Panchayat, was suspended with fast impact by Balod Collector Ranu Sahu, a district official stated.

Kripa Ram Barman had allegedly shared an outdated newspaper report about Sonia Gandhi with a touch upon a WhatsApp group.

After it got here to the discover of the authorities, he was suspended, the official stated.

In accordance with the Collector’s order, Kripa Ram Barman violated provisions of the Chhattisgarh Civil Companies (Conduct) Guidelines, 1965, by making a political remark.