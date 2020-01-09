News

Chhattisgarh reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak: Organisation for Animal Health

January 10, 2020
India has reported an outbreak of the extremely contagious H5N1 hen flu virus on a poultry farm in Chhattisgarh, the World Organisation for Animal Well being (OIE) stated on Wednesday, citing a report from India’s fisheries and animal husbandry ministry.

The virus killed 5,634 out of 21,060 birds on the farm in Baikunthpur and all the remaining birds had been slaughtered, the Paris-based OIE stated in an web site alert.

