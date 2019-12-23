Chhattisgarh Woman Set On Fire By Boyfriend’s Family Dies

Chhattisgarh girl who was set on fireplace by boyfriend’s household died on Sunday (representational picture)

Raipur:

A 20-year-old girl, who was set on fireplace allegedly by her boyfriend’s relations in Raipur district, has died, police stated on Monday. The girl, Saraswati Sonwani, was admitted to a government-run hospital right here with over 80 per cent burns on Saturday, a police official stated.

“She died during treatment late Sunday evening,” he including that three individuals have been booked in reference to the incident and two of them have been arrested.

The incident happened in Kholha village beneath Abhanpur police station limits on December 18, however got here to gentle on Saturday when the hospital authorities in Raipur metropolis knowledgeable police in regards to the admission of the lady with severe burn accidents.

The girl’s brother subsequently lodged a police criticism in opposition to the dad and mom and one other relative of his sister’s boyfriend Lallu Satnami (25).

Based on the criticism, the sufferer went to her boyfriend’s home on December 18 after getting a name from him, he stated.

When she reached Satnami’s dwelling, he was not there and his dad and mom and brother’s spouse thrashed the lady.

They then allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her on fireplace, the official stated.

The girl was rushed to a hospital in Abhanpur city, however as her situation deteriorated, she was shifted to a Raipur-based hospital the place she died from her accidents on Sunday, he stated.

Based mostly on the criticism, Lallu Satnami’s father Jalal Satnami (55), mom Dukalha Bai (50) and his brother’s spouse Naini Bai (22) have been booked beneath Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (try to homicide) and 34 (widespread intention), he stated. After the lady’s demise, they have been additionally charged beneath IPC Part 302 (homicide), the official stated.

The 2 accused ladies have been arrested on Sunday night and efforts are on to nab Jalal Satnami, who’s on the run, the official stated.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Lallu Satnami’s dad and mom have been in opposition to his relationship with the sufferer, he stated, including that this may very well be the rationale behind the incident.

