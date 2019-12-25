Chhattisgarh’s Ruling Congress Has Edge Over BJP In Urban Body Polls

The Chhattisgarh city physique election was held on December 21.

Raipur:

The ruling Congress has an edge over the BJP within the closely-fought Chhattisgarh city physique polls held on December 21.The Congress has gained 923 of two,032 wards for which the outcomes are out until now; the BJP will not be far behind with 814 wards.

Polls had been held for civic wards throughout 151 city native our bodies, which embrace 10 municipal companies, 38 municipal councils and 103 nagar panchayats. The counting of votes, which started yesterday, remains to be on as some seats switched to poll packing containers for the election.

The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) of Ajit Jogi has gained 17 seats and Independents have been elected in 278 wards.

Underneath new guidelines put out by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress authorities, mayors and chairpersons of city our bodies shall be elected by corporators and never instantly by individuals.

The Congress has gained 18 of the 38 municipal councils and BJP 17; of the 103 Nagar Panchayats, the Congress has taken 48 and the BJP 40; the Congress has gained seven of 10 municipal companies.

“In six wards, corporators had been elected unopposed, whereas three wards acquired no nominations. In two locations, all nominations had been withdrawn and in a single place polls had been

postponed after the dying of a candidate,” mentioned an election official.

Of the 70 wards in Raipur Municipal Company, the BJP has to this point gained 23 and the Congress 22.

“The results show the Congress has registered victory in more wards than the BJP, and we are comfortably leading in several others. Congress will have the maximum number of mayors and chairpersons in the state’s urban bodies,” mentioned Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi.

State BJP chief Vikram Usendi, nonetheless, mentioned the native physique ballot outcomes had been an indication that the Bhupesh Baghel authorities had develop into unpopular in only one yr.

The Congress got here to energy in Chhattisgarh in December final yr.