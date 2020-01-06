January 6, 2020 | four:22pm

A 23-year-old Military soldier from suburban Chicago was among the many three Individuals killed when terrorists attacked a navy base in Kenya over the weekend, his household confirmed on Monday.

The final time Hazel Crest man Henry Mayfield Jr. spoke to his mom, on New 12 months’s Day through FaceTime, he assured her that “everything was good and safe at his base,” she advised NBC5.

“He told me everything would be okay. Those were his last words to me,” Carmoneta Mayfield advised the outlet.

Her son, who held the rank of specialist, was killed when al-Shabaab militants stormed the Manda Bay navy base early on Sunday.

Two Division of Protection contractors have been additionally killed within the pre-dawn raid by the Somalia-based, al-Qaeda-linked terror group.

Two different Individuals have been injured and 5 terrorists have been killed within the assault, authorities have mentioned.

“This was a senseless act of violence that has changed our lives forever,” Mayfield Jr.’s aunt, Tawanna Cottenfinner, advised reporters on Monday.

“Our son was a great big brother, cousin, and above all, he was an awesome person,” Cottenfinner mentioned. “We will miss him tremendously. He brought joy to everyone he came in contact with.”

After graduating from Hillcrest Excessive Faculty in 2014, Mayfield Jr., went on to Northern Illinois College to check enterprise, and joined the Military in 2018 to assist pay for college, in keeping with the outlet.

He graduated from fundamental coaching in October of that yr.

The household was heading to Dover Air Drive Base in Delaware Monday evening to retrieve his physique, with plans to return to the Chicago space on Tuesday. They may work with the navy on funeral preparations.