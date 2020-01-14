January 14, 2020 | 2:43pm

A Chicago pastor is accused of stealing practically $1 million from a meals program for needy kids — utilizing a number of the money to purchase himself a flashy new Bentley, federal prosecutors stated.

Rev. Clarence Smith Jr., who led New Life Influence Church, was indicted on fraud costs for bilking greater than $900,000 given to the ministry for a federally funded meals program by means of the Illinois State Board of Schooling.

Prosecutors allege that 45-year-old pastor didn’t comply with by means of with feeding the hungry — and as an alternative deposited the checks into his personal checking account.

Smith then used the cash to purchase himself a model new, $142,000 Bentley Flying Spur luxurious sedan and on different bills, the Chicago Tribune reported.

He was launched on his personal recognizance after pleading not responsible to the 4 fraud-related counts in federal courtroom, in response to the newspaper.

North Lawndale resident Ravin Cosey stated the pastor’s varied luxurious items raised alarm bells previous to the feds’ investigation.

“He was coming around in Jordans and Bentleys and new cars, and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, pastors don’t do that,’” Cosey informed information station WLS-TV.

Smith responded to the allegations of fraud Friday in a press release.

“I totally deny any and all allegations of fraud. I’ve served the community for years and will let this play out in court,” Smith informed WLS-TV.

With Put up wires