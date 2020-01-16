Glad birthday, Chicago West!

The lovely and already-famous little lady celebrated her second birthday on Wednesday, and the complete Kardashian fam opted to dwell it up in model for the large day, going for a wonderfully-detailed and super-cute Minnie Mouse-themed tea occasion! Awww!

Together with proud momma Kim Kardashian West, Chi’s aunts Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian additionally posted loads of footage from the occasion on their Instagram Tales all through the day. By them, we noticed friends having fun with tasty, candy treats whereas the birthday lady had her face painted to appear like the well-known Disney character.

Meals was served elegantly on correct china, because it at all times must be for a tea occasion like this, and the three-tiered birthday cake was a very good contact to spherical out the unimaginable, magical day! The entire thing critically appeared like a TON of enjoyable, and we will’t even think about what it should have been prefer to be there — particularly as a 2-year-old caught up in all of the magic! So cute!

With out additional ado, listed here are all of the highlights from Chicago’s memorable birthday celebration! There’s even a particular look from True Thompson alongside the best way and clearly a TON of affection from the complete prolonged KarJenner fam (beneath):

” width=”750″> First off, can we speak about this unimaginable unfold?! Kim, lady, you outdid your self! / (c) Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

” width=”750″> Title a extra iconic Birthday Minnie Mouse. We’ll wait. / (c) Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

” width=”750″> Ummm, hello, whats up, sure, we’ll take one in every of all the things, please and thanks! / (c) Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

” width=”750″> Is it humanly potential to be jealous of cupcakes? As a result of we’re completely jealous of those cupcakes. YUM! / (c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

” width=”750″> Chicago West wasn’t the one one getting her face painted! Take a look at how lovely True Thompson is on this pic!!! Awww!!! / (c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

” width=”750″> Final however CERTAINLY not least… the cake. Simply unimaginable. A lot consideration to element! / (c) Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Awwww!

Completely loving all of it!!! That critically appears to be like like such a enjoyable, memorable, magical time!

The KarJenner fam positive can plan a birthday, can’t they?! Truthfully, we simply need to know once they’re gonna come plan ours, as a result of we want time to blow off just a little steam and we’re positive they’ll do one thing INCREDIBLE! LOLz!!!

What about U, Perezcious readers?! What did U consider Chi’s superb birthday celebration?? Sound OFF with all of your takes within the feedback (beneath)…